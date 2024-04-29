Green Bay greenhouse provides gardening tips as warmer weather has Wisconsinites excited about spring planting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As spring-like weather approaches, so does the desire to start gardening.

Lindsley’s Greenhouse in Green Bay opened for the season on Saturday and saw a rush of customers waiting to pick out the perfect flower pot, hanging basket, and more.

A family-owned greenhouse, Lindsley’s Greenhouse was established in 1955 and has been growing their own plants and providing high-quality plants for over 65 years.

As people are gearing up for the spring season, Jim Lindsley is providing his customers with the best gardening tips.

“It’s definitely early but people have been in their yards getting things ready with this early spring, but you still have to be patient,” he stated. “It’s not quite time to plant much of anything in the ground.”

Lindsley says the early spring-like temperatures are what are drawing people in early and making them want to begin planting early, but that isn’t a bad thing because there are still plenty of options.

“As far as flowers you can think about pansies and petunias certainly can and things like snap-dragon are more cold tolerant,” he explained. “Really anything that you can put in a flower pot.”

Many people have strategically planted seeds in their homes to later plant outside, which can be effective if done correctly.

“Just be careful in transitioning it to the outside,” said Lindsley. “A cold wind can do some damage and even the bright sunlight that they’re not used to.”

He also wants to remind people that living in Wisconsin, you never know what mother nature will do so he recommends you wait until mid-May before really getting into a lot of planting.

Lindsley’s Greenhouse is located at 733 Lime Kiln Rd in Green Bay but to stay updated on the greenhouse or contact them with any questions, you can visit their Facebook page.

