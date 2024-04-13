Greater Bemidji announces YMCA as new operating partner for proposed wellness center

Apr. 13—BEMIDJI — A YMCA could become the saving grace for Bemidji's Rail Corridor, with a partnership announced between Greater Bemidji and the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties to construct a wellness center in the area planned for development.

The announcement comes less than a year after Sanford Health, which had originally planned to own and operate the wellness center,

backed out of this commitment last June.

"That could have been the death blow to the project, but our board decided it was really important to keep going because of what the impact could be in our community," said Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji.

Fundraising was put on pause as Greater Bemidji stepped up to the plate to keep the project alive, and after months of searching, Hengel believes it's found the right partner in the YMCA.

"We went through an RFP process, and there were several very good organizations interested, but it was obvious that (the YMCA) was the perfect fit for Bemidji and exactly consistent with what we want," he said.

Several factors made the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties stand out, including its identity as a mission-led nonprofit that prioritizes accessibility and community service.

"We want the membership to reflect our community, and that's the power of YMCA," Hengel said.

In its main operating area of Fargo, North Dakota, it also offers child care services, which could be something it expands to Bemidji as part of the wellness center project. There's also a potential for the organization to own the facility in addition to operating it, though details are still being determined.

When the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties was initially informed about the opportunity for a wellness center in Bemidji, it declined. It wasn't until Steve Smith, the organization's president, had further conversations with Hengel that interest developed.

"As we got to know each other better and learn more about the area, we thought, 'Maybe there's an opportunity here for us,' " Smith said. "(A location in Bemidji) could create a hub for us to serve the community and the entire area."

In addition to meeting the needs of those in Bemidji, Smith hopes to partner with the neighboring tribal nations — especially White Earth, as it is located between Bemidji and Fargo — to provide a variety of needed services in the broader region. He also hopes to partner with local organizations and nonprofits.

"We're invested, and we have a long history of doing this work. It's what we do every single day," he said.

Accessibility will also be a priority, with the YMCA already using a model that provides scholarships and other methods to ensure that community members have the opportunity to access its services.

"We have a whole system around access; 35% of our kids in child care are on scholarship, 13 to 15% of our membership is on scholarship," Smith said. "We believe that everybody should pay something because we believe people value what they pay for, but we will make it happen."

Scholarship eligibility is determined by factors like the number of people in a family and the total household income, and prices are set on a cascading scale with those in mind. The end goal is for the YMCA to become a welcoming place for everyone regardless of their circumstances.

"It's the power of being together, connecting, communicating and understanding each other," Hengel said. "If we do this right, we're building a community, and that's what we want."

With this partnership established, the next steps will be a return to fundraising and finalizing plans, according to Hengel.

The original estimate for the wellness center project was $35 million when

it was first proposed in 2017.

With rising costs in recent years, the same budget will result in a smaller project.

"What we proposed with Sanford Health in 2017 is not buildable for the same price," Hengel said. "Choices are going to have to be made (on what to include), but we're beginning that process."

The YMCA's expertise in projects like this will be an asset; Smith said the organization knows how to assess what will and won't work in a community.

"We know what works, what brings people in, and what helps them be successful," he said. "It's about what the community needs, and those are the things that are going to be assessed."

Exactly what the center will include is still being determined, but a rough timeline has already been established. If things go according to plan, the rail corridor would be cleaned up and infrastructure would be installed in 2025; construction could begin as early as 2026.

The City of Bemidji, which would not own the wellness center, would assist with the infrastructure costs, aided by grants and plans for tax increment financing.

"If we're able to do what we believe we are, it'll be the largest private-sector development in Bemidji history," Hengel said.

All of this comes with a cost, which is why another priority will be restarting fundraising efforts. With a goal of $25 million in place, Greater Bemidji has already raised 80%, including a

$10 million donation from Sanford Health.

Once fundraising starts again, which Hengel expects to happen in the next few months, it will be open to community donations, meaning anyone who wants to see the project completed can pitch in what they're able.

"It will flip back to the community and how badly we want it," he said. "People will get the chance to donate and make this vision a reality."

Having weathered the road to get to this point, Hengel is confident in the project's viability, especially with a partner as strong as the YMCA.

"It's the right thing for our community, no doubt," he said. "What it will do for the downtown, for recreation, sports tourism, health and wellness, I talk about it as changing the community's trajectory."