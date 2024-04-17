When is Great Wolf Lodge opening in Florida? What to know about new resort

While Florida residents love having the beach in their backyard 24/7, some might want a taste of the mountain lifestyle every once in a while. Luckily, they're getting their wish.

Construction for the state's first Great Wolf Lodge resort in Naples has made immense progress over the last year, with a completion date set for the end of the summer season.

Sitting near the Interstate 75 and Collier Boulevard interchange, the $250 million endeavor will see 20 acres with 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park with six swimming pools and an array of water slides for all ages.

What is Great Wolf Lodge?

What is Great Wolf Lodge?

Great Wolf Lodge is a family-friendly resort that features an indoor water park and other activities for all age groups. According to its website, Great Wolf Lodge is "North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts."

Great Wolf Lodge originally began as a small indoor water park resort called Black Wolf Lodge, founded in 1997 by brothers Jack and Andrew "Turk" Waterman, the original owners of Noah's Ark Water Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

In 25 years, Great Wolf Lodge has grown to 20 locations across the country

After Naples, additional U.S. resorts are targeted for the Houston area later in 2024 and Mashantucket, Connecticut, in 2025. Work for a Jackson, Tennessee venue was delayed at the end of last year, with the masses there hopeful it can start by 2024.

Here are 20 locations currently open:

Where will Florida's first Great Wolf Lodge be located?

The new Florida Great Wolf Lodge will be at 3900 City Gate Blvd., Naples.

When will the Great Wolf Lodge open in Naples?

According to reports, the $250 million Great Wolf Lodge South Florida seeks to open on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

What will be inside the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Southwest Florida year-round?

What will be inside the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Southwest Florida year-round?

Sitting near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange, the 20-acre resort includes 500 suites and a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park with six swimming pools and an array of water slides.

"We do have an outdoor resort pool," Steve Jacobsen, executive vice president of the Chicago-based company, told the Naples Daily News.

"There's much more for the families to do, (like a) family entertainment center. What that is, is all the dry play elements. It's the ropes, it's the bowling, it's the MagiQuest (virtual reality treasure hunt), and all the other food and beverages. We'll have anywhere between six to eight different food venues, everything from grab-and-go to a really nice sit-down restaurant."

Why build an indoor water park resort in Florida?

It's a reasonable question — why build a mountain lodge in Florida?

The Naples Daily News asked Great Wolf leaders that question in September 2023, wanting to see why they chose Southwest Florida for their expansion projects. According to officials, even Floridians want some time out of the sun.

"When it gets 110-index, it will be a nice place to hang out," Jacobsen said to reporters. "It's always 84 degrees in both the water and the water park. (The) idea of being inside in an indoor water park where the temperature stays at 84 degrees and have the ability to open a family entertainment center that's air-conditioned, you can see why we believe that an indoor water park will work."

The new Florida location also strives to build familiar and help connect visitation to all their parks, especially for those traveling in the area.

"Even though spring training is for a short period, what it does is introduce people to the brand and they go, 'I'm coming back,'" Jacobsen said. "I'm at the one in Ohio. I should go to the one in (Florida, or it might be,) 'I didn't realize this was here.' It's a bit of a billboard for us."

When do reservations begin for Great Wolf Lodge in Collier County, Florida?

Right now! Those wanting to stay at Great Wolf Lodge can book reservations for the complex at 3900 City Gate Blvd. N., next to Paradise Coast Sports Complex off I-75 and Collier Boulevard, according to Great Wolf officials.

Visitors can go to greatwolf.com or call (866)-462-9653.

It costs between $300 to $700 to spend the night at the lodge in Florida, but pay attention to deals

Depending on the size of the room, the number of guests, and the season, patrons can book a vacation for roughly $300–$700 per night.

The Naples Daily News reported that participating in clubs like AAA can save you up to $100 or so, depending on the day, and your membership number from those is required for reservations. They also highlight using promo codes when booking and checking discount sites, such as Groupon, first.

Can Florida residents buy a day pass for the indoor water park?

Can Florida residents buy a day pass for the indoor water park?

Yes, but hang tight, it won't be available immediately when it opens. Officials said there's more than 800 parking spots for the 500-room resort but they want to understand what the guest pattern is first.

"We park a little bit higher count because of the day passes, which the community loves to hear. And also the community wants to hear they can use the family entertainment center," Jacobsen said. "We got to see how things shake out.

According to its website, day passes cost $60 per person.

