'Great protection from little shoes and boots': These seat covers keep your car clean — grab them for $7 a pop
Got kids or grandkids? Got a car? Then you probably also have seat backs that are at least occasionally covered in muddy footprints. If you're tired of trying to scrub grime from your car's upholstery, we have an easy solution: Lebogner Back Seat Covers, on sale at Amazon.
With three separate storage compartments and a durable, waterproof lining, these are must for anyone who shuttles kids around.
Why is this a good deal?
At just $14 for a two-pack, down from $16, you're getting these for $7 per seat cover. It's the lowest price we've seen, and it sure is a lot cheaper than getting your car professionally cleaned.
Why do I need these?
Some stains are extremely difficult — impossible, even — to get out of seats. Mud is one of them, especially if it's mixed with clay, like from a baseball field after a rain. If your kids put their feet up on the seat in front of them, these covers can protect your car from an unwanted tattoo via foot.
The covers are large enough to span the entire seat back, coming in at 19 by 27 inches, and they attach with a loop around the headrest. They're anti-slip, which means they'll stay in place even while the car is moving or during the occasional kick. A mesh pocket is divided into three sections for easy storage, either for road-trip must-haves or kids' toys. If beige doesn't appeal to you, they also come in gray, black, and pink.
What reviewers say
"Great protection from little shoes and boots," one reviewer wrote. "Just traded cars and wanted to protect my seats from the active little feet of my grandchildren. Perfect fit, easy to install, and wipes clean. I recommend this product."
Another said, "This is the perfect solution to kids in car seats putting their dirty feet all over the back of your seats! Easily fastens in and bonus spots for kids' sunglasses or other little items."
"When I say these have saved my car from my kids I mean it," shared one relived parent. "I'm so impressed. Once strapped in place they don’t move or slide around. My kids can put their muddiest boots on and it doesn’t soak through to the actual seat."
Another guardian said this can 'toddler-proof' your car. "When my toddler gets angry for no reason he will kick the car seats, and this has helped to protect said front passenger car seat. Also, I can stick a toy in the pockets to keep him happy on the way to school or somewhere."
"This kick mat does the job," said a final reviewer. "Through no fault of [the] manufacturers, it doesn't quite fit the bucket seats in my Traverse so the top pockets fold down a bit when my children put stuff in the two edge pockets. The pockets were a bonus. I was really looking for something that would protect my leather seats from the mud my children always seem to track into my car, which it does perfectly."
No longer will you be subject to the whims of an angry kid with dreams of becoming an NFL kicker. This cover will protect the seat from dirt — and maybe provide a bit of extra cushioning during tantrums.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
