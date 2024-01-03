This hugely popular collagen powder is $11 off (just $19!) — today only

Collagen is an important ingredient for creating soft, supple skin, along with strong hair and nails, which is why so many people include collagen supplements in their beauty and wellness routines. And there's research that backs it up: collagen supplements improve skin elasticity, making it at least worth considering in people searching for more youthful-looking skin. Interested in trying a collagen supplement yourself? Well, heads up, just for today, the massively popular Great Lakes Collagen Peptides Powder is nearly 40% off at Amazon today.

Why is this a good deal?

At $19, this is the lowest price the Great Lakes Collagen Peptides Powder has been in more than a year. You'll also get 38 servings with this canister, which comes out to a mere $2 a scoop.

Why do I need this?

There's a lot to love about this collagen powder. For starters, it serves up an impressive 12 grams of collagen hydrolysate per serving. (Types I and III of hydrolyzed collagen are linked with healthier hair, skin, nail and joint health.)

The powder is hydrolyzed to make it easier for your body to break down. It also dissolves quickly, so you don't need to sit around waiting for it to mix into your go-to liquid. And, because the Great Lakes Collagen Peptides Powder is unflavored, you can mix it into your coffee, smoothies, soups and more.

This powder is non-GMO and free of gluten, preservatives, dairy, sugar and sweeteners. Basically, you don't have to stress about taking a bunch of gunk with your supplement.

Just add a scoop of this to your morning coffee or smoothie. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Nearly 23,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the effect this collagen powder has had on their hair, skin and nails — and even their joints. "One of my my most favorite and consistent collagens," shared a five-star fan. "I put this in my coffee every morning. Dissolves easily and the price is always on point especially considering the amount of servings. I didn’t have this collagen for a few months and I felt the difference in my joints, now I’m back on it and it helps so much."

"Just a really good product," said a fellow happy user. "It’s helped my nails my hair to grow. It’s nice that it has no flavor because you can mix it into anything."

Again, this sale is just for today. If you're looking to add some collagen to your life, snag this supplement while it's still on sale!

