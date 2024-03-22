There’s a Great Groupon Deal for Every Kind of Spring Break

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

“Spring break” might carry with it the connotation of debauchery, but those with college days in the rearview mirror can still enjoy an end-of-winter respite. That’s true whether they’re interested in winding down or ramping up, in a relaxing break or a thrilling escape from ordinary life. Either way, Groupon is here to help.

Today's Top Deals

This spring break, the preeminent marketplace has can’t-miss deals on spring break experiences both relaxing and exhilarating. Deals are searchable by category and location, a discounted night at a bowling alley in Austin, a cooking class in L.A., or a nature resort in upstate New York can all be found on the same platform.

How do you cash in on these deals? Simple — just enter your location or zip code, hit enter, and watch local deals pile up in popular categories. There’s a map view so you can focus on tools in your backyard, and the day’s trending deals are always at the top of the screen. You can download the Groupon app for your iOS or Android mobile device, and you can also sign up to get great personalized local deals in your inbox.

Among the thousands of deals available in categories like nightlife, gyms, salons, and breweries are two that we think are particularly enticing for those seeking a vernal vacation whether they’re seeking “Ahhhhs” or “AHHHHS” this spring.

Check Out Spring Break Deals on Groupon



For Relaxers: SpaWorld

Just outside of Washington, D.C. lies SpaWorld, a Korean-style bathhouse with everything you could want in a spa experience. Work up a sweat in the state-of-the-art gym or one of the onsite saunas — SpaWorld offers both dry and humid options.

Then, cool off in one of the gender-separated bathing pools or opt for the nine-step water massage therapy rotation that uses a variety of jets, pressures, and positions to target specific muscle groups, from feet to neck, for a rejuvenating experience.

The water-averse might opt for a trip to one or more of the poultice rooms, each lined with materials like amethyst gems, red clay, oak wood charcoal, and Himalayan salt. Or they might opt for a more personal experience with a foot or body massage of the reflexology, shiatsu, or oil variety. The beauty of SpaWorld is in its size and the diversity of experiences offered, a one-stop-shop for the kind of relaxing experiences that are a more than worthy way to spend time off.

Groupon is making SpaWorld easier for everyone to access with deals to fit every group and budget, from general admission for one, two, or four people to solo packages with a foot or body massage to a couple’s deal that includes body massages as well. All are priced between 20 and 26 percent off, savings you can use at the onsite restaurant or juice bar, each of which has plenty of tasty yet healthy items to try.

Check Out SpaWorld Deals on GroupOn



For Thrill-Seekers: SeaWorld

A very different kind of vacation can be found at SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park and nature attraction that’s been entertaining visitors for more than half a century. Instead of the tranquility that comes about from soaking in a pool or having a skilled masseuse exorcise the tension from your body, SeaWorld is full of thrill rides and eye-opening attractions that will activate the senses.

Thrill-seekers can ride the half-dozen roller coasters at the park and a pair of thrilling water rides. Animal lovers can experience shows starring dolphins, sea lions, and otters. Parents and the young at heart can explore Sesame Street Land, an expansive area of the park with plenty of rides, characters, and experiences inspired by the GOAT children’s show. And all but the most height-averse will enjoy the Sky Tower, an original attraction that takes visitors 400 feet in the air, offering expansive views of the surrounding area and a brief respite from the thrills below.

With Groupon, admission to SeaWorld can be had for $106.50 (28 percent off) any day of the week or $63.90 (a staggering 57 percent off) for Wednesday visitors. But wait, we say in our best infomercial voice, there’s more. Groupon has made it easy to expand spring break with a trip to Aquatica, the water park located just across the street, that’s home to a slew of slides, pools, water playgrounds, and two lazy rivers, one a bit less lazy than the other.

Those willing to hop onto I-4 can also use their Groupon-purchased ticket to explore Tampa’s Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, the theme and water park counterparts on the other side of the state. A two-park ticket of any combination of attractions is just $138, more than a 39% discount off of full-price admission.

All of these deals are great for spring breakers, but locals and more frequent visitors would do well to snag a Fun Card instead. Already a great deal at full price, admission for the rest of the year (save blackout dates) to SeaWorld is just $136, a 14 percent discount. Add Aquatica and the total comes to $199, a 16 percent discount. That’s a lot of fun for not much money and a great summation of what Groupon is all about.

Check Out SeaWorld Deals on GroupOn

More Top Deals from SPY

Best of SPY