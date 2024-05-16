Grandparents-to-be go viral with their reaction to baby news: 'A pregnancy?!'

A couple had the most over-the-top and ecstatic reaction to learning they were going to become grandparents.

Brenda and Victor Morgan of Orange County, California, have been waiting eagerly for their son, Darien, and his wife, Golda, to have a baby.

“Last year, I told Darien and my daughter-in-law that I wanted to be a grandfather before my next birthday,” Victor, 60, tells TODAY.com. While the Morgans' daughter is expecting a baby in August, Darien and Golda haven’t felt as ready.

Golda had been tracking her fertility windows with an app but she and Darien figured it would take a while to conceive. Shortly after that conversation, Golda took a pregnancy test, which was positive.

“We were super psyched but it was a shock,” Darien, 29, tells TODAY.com.

The couple, whose baby is due in October, told Darien’s parents right away.

“We didn’t want to keep a secret like this, especially after the conversation Darien had with his parents,” Golda, 30, tells TODAY.com.

They decided to share the news while visiting for Brenda's 60th birthday celebration. Their “gift" was Golda’s positive pregnancy test.

Golda recorded her in-laws opening a bag containing the test in a TikTok video captioned, "In their grandparent era.” That video has more than 11 million views.

Darien and Golda Morgan are expecting a girl, and Darien's parents could not be more excited. (Courtesy Jackie Tran Photo)

As the camera rolls, Brenda, 60, peeks inside the bag, looks at the camera and fall to the floor.

“You should look in the bag,” Golda told Victor in the video.

Victor, who was sitting on the couch, then reached inside. “What’s in this bag?” he asked, jolting back against the couch. “A pregnancy?! Hell no!” he yelled.

He flung the bag in the air, which hit Brenda’s face, then dropped down alongside his wife, kicking his arms and legs and laughing hysterically. “Goddamn!” he said.

The soon-to-be grandfather tells TODAY.com he was puzzled when Brenda dropped the bag.

“I thought, ‘Did they give her diamonds or pearls?’” he says. “This was the last thing I was expecting.”

Brenda tells TODAY.com, “I was so startled because we already knew that one grandchild was coming ... but another baby? How could we be so blessed?”

The couple, who will celebrate their 36th anniversary in July 2024, know they’ve hit the grandparent jackpot.

“Now that we have two babies, it feels like expecting twins,” says Brenda. “It’s a really exciting year for us.”

Their daughter is expecting a boy while Golda and Darien are welcoming a girl.

Victor and Brenda have decided on their grandparent names: GG and Papa. They plan to travel back and forth between the East Coast, where their daughter lives, and Southern California, where Darien and Golda reside.

Darien has no doubt that his parents will make amazing grandparents.

“They tell us constantly that they want to be as present as we’ll let them,” he says. “I think they will be full of energy and show up at our doorstep unannounced.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com