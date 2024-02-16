Grandma's 18 Favorite Ground Beef Recipes

When it comes to dinner ideas that we're looking for in a pinch, chicken is always the go-to option. However, sometimes we're hunting for something a little more filling and flavorful – and that's where ground beef steps in. From hearty stews to cheesy casseroles, there are a dozen different ways to prepare ground beef for dinnertime. And if you dig deep into Grandma's recipe box, you will be happily surprised at some of her favorite ground beef recipes that range from old-school options to tried-and-true standbys like chili with extra beans. Here are 18 recipes that are some of Grandma's go-to ideas for whipping up weeknight dinners or Sunday suppers with ground beef.

Who can resist a dish that has this kind of name? If you love spaghetti, casserole, and layers of meat and cheese, then this is the recipe for you.

What's the best sidekick to ground beef? If you said "onions," then this is the recipe you'll want to make on repeat. Grilling season just got a whole lot tastier.

If you love chili, then dig in. Just add extra beans for a rich, hearty, extra delicious meal.

Any chance we can get to enjoy lasagna, is always welcome. Easy, cheesy, meaty and layered together for the ultimate spoonful of comfort.

Surprise the family with enchiladas on a weeknight. This recipe combines ground beef and veggies, chewy tortillas, rich enchilada sauce, and two types of gooey cheese.

Nothing is better than a one-skillet meal – especially when it involves meat, tortillas, and cheese.

The name says it all. Bring your family's favorite gameday snack to the dinner table with this layered casserole. Hearty meat, gooey cheese, and your favorite chips come together for one tasty meal.

Let your squash shine in this recipe, which features a hearty filling made with a delicious beef and feta cheese combination.

All you need is 30 minutes to recreate this weeknight wonder. There are so many flavors in this casserole (thanks to the cheese, relish, ketchup, and more) but the sweet buttery rolls on the top are the perfect finishing touch.

Everyone loves meatloaf. It's comforting, meaty, and always reliable. Make it in a sheet pan and this recipe will be one of the most-requested in the home.

Spaghetti and meatballs is the Sunday supper we all dream about. This recipe is made in the Instant Pot so it's now easier than ever,

Pull out that trusty skillet and whip up a Southern favorite with layers of ground beef.

Let's be honest, no one can resist nachos – and this recipe is a keeper. The ground beef adds an extra filling to make this a gameday appetizer or an easy weeknight dinner.

Call this casserole what you like, but it always makes everyone's top 20 list. Creamy, saucy, cheesy, and hearty – this recipe is a true delight.

Cabbage rolls? Yes, cabbage rolls. An old-time favorite that is always a good idea. Fill cabbage leaves with a mixture of meat, pork, and rice, and then drizzle with a Creole sauce for an extra kick.

Pie for dinner? Always a good idea in our Southern hearts. This delightful pie is made with layers of ground beef and melty American cheese.

Baked beans never ever disappoint. This sweet-and-savory dish features bacon and a heaping amount of cooked ground beef for the most unforgettable side (or main if that's how you're feeling).

In less than 20 minutes, you can whip up this recipe that features ground chuck, rice, bell pepper, and soy sauce.The perfect meal when you're looking for a fast dinner idea with lots of flavor.

