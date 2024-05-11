Grand Canyon North Rim reopens on Wednesday, May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Rim of the Grand Canyon opens Wednesday, May 15, after the regular seasonal closure.

From Las Vegas, it’s faster to get to the South Rim. But ask anyone who has been there, and they’ll tell you the North Rim experience is one you shouldn’t miss. The crowds at the South Rim are nowhere in sight.

From Las Vegas, take Interstate 15 north just past St. George, Utah, and Highway 9 to Hurricane. Then take Highway 59 to the Arizona border, where it becomes Highway 389. Follow that to Fredonia. From there the road heads south and changes designations several times before you get to North Rim. It’s 258 miles.

The National Park Service announced the 6 a.m. reopening date and said Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides will also start operations for the summer on May 15.

The North Rim will be open for day use until Nov. 30.

Visitor services, including the campground, Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and the Backcountry Information Office will open at 8 a.m. Information on daily Park Ranger programs will be available at the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk through Oct. 15.

Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, retail, food and beverage services, shower and laundry and the gas station, will also open May 15. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with reservations required for dinner service. The last day of the 2024 season for most commercial services will be Oct. 15, 2024.

Lodging reservations for North Rim facilities are available by contacting Aramark Destinations at 877-386-4383 or by visiting their website at grandcanyonnorth.com. For information on mule rides into the Grand Canyon, please call Grand Canyon Trail Rides at 435-679-8665 or visit their website at canyonrides.com.

Reservations for the North Rim Campground must be made by calling 877-444-6777 or online at Recreation.gov. Campground reservations outside of the park at Demotte Campground, located on the Kaibab National Forest, can be made online through Demotte, Kaibab National Forest – Recreation.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.