Grammy 2024 Nominee Janelle Monáe’s Shoe Moments Over the Years: Thom Browne Boots, Louboutins & More

Janelle Monáe’s fourth studio album, “The Age of Pleasure,” is nominated at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards in multiple categories. Not only is the record up for Album of the Year, but it also received a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. The stylish singer and actress has been the recipient of 10 Grammy nominations throughout her career but hasn’t taken any home yet.

Ahead of the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, FN takes a look back at some of Monáe’s best shoe moments over the years.

Here at the 2023 Met Gala, the “Hidden Figures” actress wore a bold Thom Browne look comprised of a black and white sheer hoop skirt-inspired dress and giant white lace-up stompers featuring black accents, Browne’s trademark red, white and blue striped details and gold hardware.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City, New York. Getty Images

Peep-Toe Platforms, 2020

Attending the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in 2020, the “I Like That” singer paired an eye-catching black and white polka dot dress by Marc Jacobs with sultry stockings and black leather peep-toe platform pumps.

Janelle Monáe attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. MEGA

Christian Siriano Booties, 2019

For Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons event in 2019, Monáe sported a flouncy black tiered minidress by Alexandre Vauthier with pointy black booties boasting a caged lace-up design with sparkly silver paneling by Christian Siriano.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar Icon on September 6, 2019 in New York City. MEGA

Asos Boots, 2018

The “Pynk” hitmaker donned a colorblock red, white, and black turtleneck dress by The 2nd Skin Co. styled with white leather pointy-toe ankle boots from Asos set on an angular heel at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2018.

Janelle Monáe poses at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. MEGA

Louboutins, 2017

In her signature black and white color palette again at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Monáe wore a dramatic striped cape over a patterned dress and black Christian Louboutin Tudor Bal sandals embellished with pearls and gold-tone studs.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. MEGA

Tassels, 2016

At the 2016 American Music Awards, she wore a furry black and white striped jacket over a striped minidress boasting a lace trim, both by Marc Jacobs, and black leather stiletto sandals adorned with tassels and other unique detailing.

Janelle Monáe arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. MEGA

Caged Sandals, 2014

The “Lipstick Lover” singer attended the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2014 in a white shirt dress featuring a black pussy bow neckline with black caged stiletto sandals.

Janelle Monáe attends the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Palladium on November 14, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Patent Loafers, 2012

Monáe styled a timeless black suit over a crisp white shirt with glossy black patent leather loafers at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 3, 2012 in Universal City, California. Getty Images

Saddle Shoes, 2008

For an ABC network film screening in 2008, she wore a black satin tuxedo and retro saddle shoes.

Janelle Monáe attends a screening of “A Raisin In The Sun” presented by ABC Television Network at AMC Theaters on February 19, 2008 in New York City. Getty Images

