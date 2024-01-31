Grammy 2024 Nominee Janelle Monáe’s Shoe Moments Over the Years: Thom Browne Boots, Louboutins & More
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Janelle Monáe’s fourth studio album, “The Age of Pleasure,” is nominated at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards in multiple categories. Not only is the record up for Album of the Year, but it also received a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album. The stylish singer and actress has been the recipient of 10 Grammy nominations throughout her career but hasn’t taken any home yet.
Ahead of the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, FN takes a look back at some of Monáe’s best shoe moments over the years.
More from Footwear News
Grammy 2024 Nominee Ice Spice's Shoe Moments Over the Years: Rick Owens Heels, Givenchy Boots & More
Miley Cyrus's Shoe Moments at the Grammy Awards Over the Years: Sergio Rossi Pumps, Balenciaga Sandals & More
Thom Browne Boots, 2023
Here at the 2023 Met Gala, the “Hidden Figures” actress wore a bold Thom Browne look comprised of a black and white sheer hoop skirt-inspired dress and giant white lace-up stompers featuring black accents, Browne’s trademark red, white and blue striped details and gold hardware.
Peep-Toe Platforms, 2020
Attending the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in 2020, the “I Like That” singer paired an eye-catching black and white polka dot dress by Marc Jacobs with sultry stockings and black leather peep-toe platform pumps.
Christian Siriano Booties, 2019
For Harper’s Bazaar’s Icons event in 2019, Monáe sported a flouncy black tiered minidress by Alexandre Vauthier with pointy black booties boasting a caged lace-up design with sparkly silver paneling by Christian Siriano.
Asos Boots, 2018
The “Pynk” hitmaker donned a colorblock red, white, and black turtleneck dress by The 2nd Skin Co. styled with white leather pointy-toe ankle boots from Asos set on an angular heel at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2018.
Louboutins, 2017
In her signature black and white color palette again at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Monáe wore a dramatic striped cape over a patterned dress and black Christian Louboutin Tudor Bal sandals embellished with pearls and gold-tone studs.
Tassels, 2016
At the 2016 American Music Awards, she wore a furry black and white striped jacket over a striped minidress boasting a lace trim, both by Marc Jacobs, and black leather stiletto sandals adorned with tassels and other unique detailing.
Caged Sandals, 2014
The “Lipstick Lover” singer attended the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2014 in a white shirt dress featuring a black pussy bow neckline with black caged stiletto sandals.
Patent Loafers, 2012
Monáe styled a timeless black suit over a crisp white shirt with glossy black patent leather loafers at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.
Saddle Shoes, 2008
For an ABC network film screening in 2008, she wore a black satin tuxedo and retro saddle shoes.
Janelle Monae’s Best Androgynous Looks
Launch Gallery: Janelle Monae's Best Androgynous Looks
Best of Footwear News
Grammy 2024 Nominee Bebe Rexha's Shoe Moments Over the Years: Moschino Boots, Sophia Webster Heels and More
Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.