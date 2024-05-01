Grace House reopening its doors

Apr. 30—A nonprofit thrift store in St. Joseph will be back to its normal hours next week after a temporary closure.

Grace House, located at 2638 Lafayette St., shut down in February because founder and director Ruth Costello underwent a major surgical procedure. However, in a message this week to News-Press NOW, Costello announced the store would reopen on Tuesday, May 7. In the message, Costello said she was "slowly healing," and that Grace House will resume its regular hours of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each week.

Even during the temporary shutdown, Costello said that volunteers have been helping to collect materials for the biggest annual event, the back-to-school giveaway during the third week of July. Materials are still needed, and people can contact Grace House at (816) 262-9401 or on its Facebook page for ways to contribute.

Grace House has been serving the St. Joseph area for almost 20 years. It has since provided thousands of people with items such as furniture, clothing and other household goods at no charge.

Clients range in age from infants to senior adults, along with homeless teens and senior adults on fixed incomes. This year's annual school supply and clothing giveaway is expected to reach over 1,000 students.

Charles Christian anchors the evening news for News-Press NOW and also serves as an ordained minister at United Methodist Churches in Union Star and Helena, Missouri. Charles can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.