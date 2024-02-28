Grab this hot Amazon deal on a nonstick, non-toxic Carote 10-piece cookware set — it's $80 (that's 45% off)

Preparing homemade meals is so much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched and gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new set. We found an insane Amazon deal on a No. 1 bestseller. The pieces in this Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set have slick interiors that make them a breeze to clean. But what we're really excited about is that the whole shebang is marked down to just $80 (from $150). That's less than the cost of some single pans!

Why is it a good deal?

This particular 10-piece cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. All this for $80, its lowest price in months. Our recommendation? Add it to your cart while it's over 45% off.

Why do I need this?

We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs or fish — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. How nonstick are the pots and pans in this set? Well, you can simply wipe them clean with a damp paper towel, that’s how residue-proof they are. They're also made from eco-friendly white granite, so this entire line of nonstick pans is PFOA-free — meaning their nonstick coating is also non-toxic. They’re even suitable for use on all stoves, whether they're gas or induction.

You'd think this popular set was made of 24 Carote gold, given its thousands of perfect ratings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

On top of being a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this set also has nearly 15,000 five-star ratings.

"These pans are attractive [and] perform very well," said one happy home cook. "I bought two sets of these non-toxic pans to replace my mismatched, higher-end, Teflon-type pans that claim to be non-toxic but use a coating very similar to Teflon. These pans are not just a pretty face, but heat evenly, conduct heat very well and clean easier than any pan I’ve ever used!"

"Not only do these look awesome, but they work great on my new electric flat-top stove. ... I actually got a great sear in one of the fry pans and I have to say, this is the most even heat and higher quality pan set I've had in a while," said an impressed reviewer.

"Our pots and pans have to withstand being used for every meal, every day, for as long as possible," shared another shopper. "These pans handle the job. They have excellent heat distribution, are very easy to clean and don't stain (as far as I can tell). I have made several meals with red sauces, curries and saffron rice (notorious for staining) and nothing has stained so far!"

"I am thrilled with the way they cook, clean up and have held up to date," gushed an enthusiastic fan. "Cooking requires minimal if any cooking spray or oil. The pans heat evenly on my gas range, even when not under an even fire. The sizes are perfect for my cooking needs. Clean-up is a simple wipe-off with a sudsy sponge. I have not had to scrub anything off — not even melted cheese."

This final reviewer had a few tips: "There are definitely some rules that come with it — it still suggests using a small amount of oil, and using linen or paper towel between the pans when stacking them, all of these are no problem. It states it's not recommended for the dishwasher because it's so easy to clean, which — AGREED. I've used a damp paper towel as suggested to clean all times so far and it's amazing how well it's worked! I actually get kind of excited to clean it because of how easy it is — surely this will wear off, but still!"

And if your knives are looking a little rusty, this top-rated set is also on sale, for over 50% off.

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too! The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one thrilled reviewer. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $150 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $139 $730 Save $591 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $90 $180 Save $90 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $170 $220 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $30 $65 Save $35 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $14 $33 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Mueller Retro 2-Slice Toaster $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $19 Save $10 See at Amazon

JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $42 $70 Save $28 See at Amazon

NobleEgg Egg Timer Pro $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Lamu Lazy Susan Turntable for Fridge $20 $27 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Home

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $23 $45 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Secura Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $26 $34 Save $8 with Prime See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $37 $70 Save $33 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $28 $50 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon