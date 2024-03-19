Grab This Champion Portable Generator for Over 30% Off Before Spring Storms Hit



As you might be aware, today marks the official beginning of spring. And while we’re excited for most of what the warmer seasons have to offer, we’re not looking forward to the severe storms that often occur during this time of year. So as spring sets in, it’s a good time to take stock of what you might need in case of a storm-related emergency—not least among those things a portable generator in the event one of these acts of nature or any other unforeseen instance causes you to lose power. Though some top-rated portable generators can go for upwards of $2,000, we’ve found a solid portable generator you can nab at a discount right now.

On Amazon, you can find the Champion Power Equipment 4,375-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator on sale for 32 percent off. That means this usually-$649 generator is now just around $439 and change, for a savings of over $200. If you’ve been hoping to get a portable generator for under $500, now is your chance.

As the name suggests, this portable generator can run off both gas and propane—coming complete with a propane hose and regulator—though the gas warrants the highest watts between the two, with a rated wattage of 3,500 and a peak wattage of 4,375. Plus, with gas, you’ll achieve a longer run time on this model, getting as much as 14 hours of use.

This generator also features four outlets—including one you can use with your RV this summer—as well as a display that showcases four different metrics. And while we’ve seen portable generators weigh as much as 257 pounds, this one is actually on the lighter side at just 108 pounds.

Before a bad storm hits your area, you might want to gear up with this Champion Power Equipment portable generator while you can get it for under $500.

