Gorilla Tells Little Boy at the Zoo to Stop Watching Him in the Most Hilarious Way

We bring our kids to the zoo to educate them. Well one little boy named Parker sure did learn his lesson the hard way during a recent trip to the Bronx Zoo in New York City that had his mom cracking up.

If your kid loves to hang on the glass at the gorilla enclosure, you might think twice after watching the video that @ashli_samantha shared.

The trip started off completely normal. In the footage, the little one was hanging by the glass gazing at the gorilla far away. It must have seemed so cool! That is...until the gorilla inexplicably charged forward, towards the glass, and came to a stop right in front of the toddler. The animal then turned around with his rear right in the boy's face. Hmmmm, it sort of seems like the animal was sending a message, right? Of course, Parker screamed and started crying. We think the family won't be returning to the Bronx Zoo anytime soon.

The video had people online rolling. Comments of the clip that was reposted elsewhere online were in absolute stitches. "Bro really pulled up like 'kiss it,'" joked one commenter. "Take a picture, It'll last longer," another person teased. "He said since you wanna stare so bad, stare at this," kidded one woman. "The gorilla took a double take like I know he ain’t eyeing me," another person chimed in.

You Shouldn’t Look a Gorilla in the Eyes

One person in the comments section made a really great point about what was really going on here: "For anyone needing info, gorillas view eye contact as a challenge. He came and saw how small and weak [the child was] and turned his back. This symbolized he won’t harm him, in the animal kingdom this is a big," they wrote.

And there's definitely some truth to what he was saying. Many Silverback Mountain Gorillas do see eye contact as a challenge. A male gorilla will keep his eyes open to any challengers that might threaten the safety of his family.

Direct eye contact will cause a male gorilla to charge at you and attempt to fight you (which might have been what happened to this poor little one). That being said, there's a good chance that the child would've been safe even if the gorilla hadn't stopped — there was some very strong glass protecting him. Although it's a good reminder that if you want to stay out of a male gorilla's crosshairs, then it's probably best to not make any eye contact the next time you go to the zoo.

