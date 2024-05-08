If 'good fences make good neighbors,' you should really try these screening native shrubs

Poet Robert Frost believed that "good fences make good neighbors."

As an alternative, however, you can establish an environmentally friendly line of demarcation by using native species to create a screen. The plants I’d recommend for screens – at least 10 feet tall – will generate oxygen, muffle noises and provide food and nesting opportunities for birds.

Outstanding among them is cherry laurel, the only plant I’ll mention that also serves admirably as a chest-high hedge. Related to edible cherry trees, cherry laurel is a cold-hardy, fast-growing evergreen up to 40 feet tall, though that’s exceptional.

The tree features glossy foliage, masses of white flowers in spring and small, black fruit in late autumn. Those flowers keep cherry laurels buzzing with pollinators, and the fruit pleases the palates of many birds.

Cherry laurel is content in sun or moderate shade on well-drained sites, and it offers a bonus, at least when employed as a screen. Because the trees self-sow and readily produce root suckers, the screen will stay dense and full from top to bottom. Install plants five feet apart for screens. Propagate with cuttings and seeds.

Also excelling as a screen plant is wax myrtle, a densely branched evergreen tree up to 20 feet tall in sun or light shade. Amenable to shearing, wax myrtle — which grows at a moderate rate — is a favorite nesting tree for numerous bird species. In addition, female plants bear vast numbers of tiny, wax-coated fruit that tempt birds and other wildlife.

Although often criticized for its suckering habit, wax myrtle’s tendency to spread makes it a superior screening tree: the constant generation of root suckers keeps the lower regions full to the ground. Propagate with seeds and cuttings.

Another native screening plant — one that doesn’t spread by suckers — is Eastern red cedar, with branching that stays full to ground level for decades. Typically up to 30 feet tall on sunny, sandy sites, this elegant, slow-growing conifer makes a beautiful low-maintenance screen that tolerates everything our climate can throw its way.

Birds relish the fruit of Eastern red cedar.

Perhaps the premier tree for nesting birds – mockingbirds love it – female specimens produce an abundance of bird-approved purple cones in autumn. When installing this cedar for screens, set plants six feet apart, and expect to wait several years for full coverage. Use seeds and cuttings for propagation.

Plant to ponder: Barbados gooseberry

Barbados gooseberry (Pereskia aculeata) is a vining species that can climb 20 feet high in sun or light shade.

An unusual West Indian cactus, Barbados gooseberry (Pereskia aculeata) is a vining species that can climb 20 feet high in sun or light shade. It displays daisy-like blossoms in the warm season, followed by tart, inch-wide, yellow or orange fruit. Provide sheltered sites with fast-draining soil. Propagate by seeds. Plants are available online.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: These native screening shrubs might be better than fences for privacy