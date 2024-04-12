Take Your Good Boy for a Ride: Best Dog Car Seats, Carriers, and Restraints



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



If you love driving as much as you love your loyal canine, then you know that bringing your pet along for a ride can be a great pleasure for all involved. Even if you don't have a passion for driving or if your pup hates getting in the car, there will inevitably be times when it's necessary for you and your doggo to go for a ride. Whether to the vet, the dog run, or just to get Fido from point A to B, your pet's safety is paramount. After all, it's pretty much second nature for us to get in the car and buckle up, so why wouldn't we make sure our dog is safely secured as well in the event of an accident?

While your first thought may be to search for something like the padded pet bed you have at home, this isn't necessarily going to do the job. Specialized pet car seats, harnesses, crates, and restraints are designed and tested for their safety.

With all of this in mind, the Gear Team set out to find the best dog car seats and restraints. We focused on products that have been tested. We understand that this is a serious matter, so we sought out companies that have taken our pets' safety to heart. Here's what we found.

More Pet Gear: Best Dog Ramps | Dog Car Seat Covers

Things to Consider

Unlike many human-focused safety devices and even the foods our pets eat, pet restraints are not subject to governmental oversight and safety standards. Thankfully, there's an entire industry dedicated to keeping our beloved pets safe and comfy when riding in the car.

To ensure your pet's safety, the Gear Team recommends choosing restraints that have been tested, with proof of said testing. Organizations like the Center for Pet Safety (CPS) provide independent crash testing for these products.

Note: If you're just shopping for a cheap, untested pet car seat that doesn't contain or restrain your pet in the event of an accident, this is not the list for you. However, if you're truly looking to keep your pet safe while you're driving here are some things to consider when buying dog car seats and restraints.

Legality

In certain states, it is against the law to drive with an unsecured pet in your vehicle. In states lacking specific regulations regarding pets in cars, you may still face penalties for distracted driving if your pets are unrestrained, especially in the event of an accident.

Your dog should always ride in the back seat rather than the front passenger seat—and definitely not on your lap as you drive. Even in minor accidents, airbag deployment can cause severe injury or death to a dog. Additionally, an unrestrained dog could be propelled forward in an accident, potentially resulting in injury or fatality for both dog and passengers.

Types

There are several types of dog restraints for vehicles, including harnesses, seatbelts, crates, and barriers. Each type offers different levels of restraint and protection for your pet while traveling.

Compatibility with Your Vehicle

Ensure that the dog car restraint is compatible with your vehicle's seating arrangement, seatbelt systems, and other features. Measure your car's interior and compare it to the restraint's dimensions to ensure a proper fit and secure attachment.

The Best Dog Car Seats, Crates, Carriers, and Restraints

Clickit Sport Plus

We like the Clickit because it serves as both a walking harness and a car restraint. A shock-absorbing padded vest protects the front section of your dog's chest. At the back, you'll find two automotive-grade seatbelt loops that connect the top and bottom of the harness. Simply run your vehicle's seatbelts through these loops and into the buckle to securely restrain your pet.

It's available in a range of sizes for dogs between 18 and 90 pounds. We've listed the medium here, but small, large, and extra large are available.

The Clickit was independently tested and certified by the Center for Pet Safety with a top safety rating.

Shop Now Clickit Sport Plus amazon.com $109.24 Amazon

Dog Car Seat

This seat from PupSaver is the only proper "car seat" to make our list. The rear-facing seat is suitable for dogs weighing up to 30 pounds and is made from ballistic nylon with a poly-filled seat bottom, making it both durable and comfortable for your pup.

It can be used in the front (which we don't recommend) or rear seat and can be set up either behind the driver or passenger. Heavy-duty metal J-hooks attach to your car's UAS (universal anchorage system) hooks, and seatbelt-grade clips work with the seatbelts to hold the seat in place in the event of an accident. It's available in a few cool colors, but we like the old-school houndstooth design.

These seats were independently tested at the MGA Research Corporation, an NHTSA-contracted research facility that regularly tests vehicles' seatbelts and infant car seats.

Shop Now Dog Car Seat amazon.com $189.95 Amazon

Mobile Pet Bed

The Mobile Pet Bed from Sleepypod is a great solution for transporting your pets, particularly cats. This little carrier features a luggage-like nylon outer portion, a nylon-covered foam bed, and machine-washable shearling bedding—and best of all it's crash-tested. Load your pet into the carrier at home, and they can comfortably rest while you load the carrier into your vehicle.

Installation is simple, as the lap portion of the seatbelt wraps around the bottom of the carrier, and the shoulder section slots through the top. It is also available in a few cool colors, so you can choose the one that best matches your car's interior.

The Mobile Pet Bed was independently tested and certified by the Center for Pet Safety with a top safety rating.

Shop Now Mobile Pet Bed amazon.com $204.95 Amazon

Drive Safety Travel Dog Car Harness

We like this harness because of its tough build quality. Dog owners know all too well that when left to their own devices an anxious dog can easily chew their way out of a harness. What good is a harness for keeping your dog safe if they've eaten it anyway?

This harness from EzyDog is made from seatbelt webbing and uses aluminum alloy for strength and durability. The chest plate is padded and will mold to your dog's chest for a comfy fit. Fitting the harness to your dog is easy thanks to a numbered sizing system and a two-buckle closure system.

The harness is also easily installed in your vehicle. Simply feed the seatbelt through the handles at the top of the harness, buckle 'em up, and you're ready for the ride.

The Drive Safety Travel Dog Car Harness was tested by Automotive Safety Engineering of Australia.

Shop Now Drive Safety Travel Dog Car Harness amazon.com $125.00 Amazon

GunDog Intermediate Dog Kennel

From Cabela's line of hunting dog accessories, the GunDog Intermediate Dog Kennel provides a safe place for your pup to ride—provided you have a truck, SUV, or van with enough cargo room to properly accommodate it. It's about as straightforward as a crate comes: single-body construction, a stainless-steel door, a manual slide lock, and heavy-duty lift handles.

The key to the safety of this kennel is in how it's secured. A tie-down strap kit and safety bar are included, allowing you to secure it to the bed of your truck or in the cargo area of your van or SUV. The Center for Pet Safety awarded Cabela's GunDog crate five stars in its independent testing; however, it's important to note that the crate must be strapped in correctly to maintain its safety certification.

The GunDog Intermediate Dog Kennel measures 24.5 by 22 by 32 inches (height/width/depth).

Shop Now GunDog Intermediate Dog Kennel cabelas.com $349.99 Cabela's

FAQs

How do I transport my dog in my two-seat car?

Put simply, you probably shouldn't. While some restraints are meant to work in a front seat, we don't recommend using them there. If your vehicle doesn't have a back seat or cargo hold, you should find alternative means of transporting your pet.

Can I use a regular harness or leash as a dog car restraint?

While some regular harnesses may offer limited restraint for car travel, they may not provide adequate protection in the event of an accident. It's recommended to use a dog-specific car restraint that is designed and tested for automotive safety.

Can I use a dog car restraint for other purposes besides car travel?

While dog car restraints are primarily designed for use in vehicles, some types may be suitable for other purposes, such as walking or hiking. Check the manufacturer's recommendations and instructions for any restrictions on use.

Amazon

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like electric bikes, traction boards, wiper blades, and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

Amazon

You Might Also Like