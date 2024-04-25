Golden retriever puppy born with green fur is now in the viral limelight, named Shamrock

Shamrock, the green golden retriever puppy, is taking the internet by storm after the breeders who raised her posted a video of her on TikTok.

There are a few ways the pup differs from her siblings. She was born smaller than them, and instead of having the same cream-colored coat that goldens are known for, her's was green.

But she's feisty, fun and certainly thinks she's a princess, Carole DeBruler, the co-owner and dog breeder at Golden Treasures Kennel based in Pensacola, Florida, told USA TODAY.

"Even though she looks different, she is healthy, she's happy," said DeBruler.

She and her husband Greg run the company with their family. Their grandchildren, children and their children's spouses contribute to the business.

Are you ready to be a dog owner? What to know about puppies

How was puppy born green?

Shamrock was born lime-green and went viral on TikTok

Shamrock, now 8 weeks old, was born with green fur.

"For light-colored dogs, it's not uncommon to have a greenish tint or some green on a dog," said DeBruler. "But it usually comes right off."

DeBruler says she and her husband have been breeding dogs for around 17 years. They've seen this happen "a lot." Shamrock was different though.

"With Shamrock it did not go away," said DeBruler. "The mom cleaned her up, we washed her up and it turned this vibrant lime green."

So, she was given a very fitting name: Shamrock.

It's been around two months since the puppy was born and DeBruler said most of the tint faded, but some green still shows when she's playing in the water and gets wet or when her fur doubles up on itself.

DeBruler believes the puppy was born green because she was exposed to biliverdin in the womb. It's a bile salt that stains the puppies.

Green puppy now in viral limelight on social media

The dog breeders posted a video on TikTok of the pup that garnered 8.2 million views.

Some comments called her Princess Fiona, the love interest from the 2000s movie "Shrek" who is a green ogre. Others said the family should continue dying the little pup green once it fades when she's older.

Shamrock already has a forever home

The puppy's forever family is waiting to take her home once she's old enough, and DeBruler says she thinks they're going to keep the name Shamrock.

While she was born smaller than the other puppies in the litter, DeBruler said she caught up. Now, she only weighs one pound less than the rest of her siblings.

Her favorite thing to do is swing, and the dog breeder said the green-tinted pup will happily take it over when she wants to play with it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet Shamrock: The green puppy taking the internet by storm