Golden Globes 2018: Best dressed

The Golden Globes red carpet, typically a stage for sartorial statements, was about so much more than just that. On Sunday night, most actresses wore black to address sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond. Men joined in too, wearing Time’s Up pins on their lapels. And because of the deeper meaning, everyone’s a winner.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

•Actresses may wear black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment. Is that ‘slacktivism’?

•Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan: The shocking true crime story behind ‘I, Tonya’

•This protest pin will be the Golden Globes’ trendiest accessory — but will it make a difference?

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.