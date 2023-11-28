'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $11

The older we get, the more our skin starts to wrinkle and loosen. It's just a fact of life. And while aging might be a privilege, aging skin doesn't have to be part of the deal. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle — combined with the right products that bring anti-aging action — can help you grow older gracefully. One Amazon superstar, Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion, has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $11.

Amazon Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion This powerhouse formulation contains seven moisturizers, three vitamins, omega fatty acids, antioxidants and botanicals that go to town on thin, dry skin, infusing it with moisture that lasts a full 24 hours. $11 at Amazon

Women of a certain age swear by this crepe-correcting lotion, with one writing, "I'm 70 years old, so flappy, lumpy and crepey skin under the upper arms is to be expected. I have not worn anything sleeveless in three years. I decided to give this a try only because I like Gold Bond Foot Cream, but I didn't think it would really work. Much to my surprise, after three days of using it three times a day, the lumps and crepey skin are gone! This is truly an amazing product!"

A whopping 18,000-plus Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion, and it was even voted the 2022 Product of the Year in the skin-care category in a 40,000-person consumer survey by data group Kantar. This stuff does what it promises to do, which is to firm up loose skin, diminish crepes and fine lines and hydrate the heck out of your hands, arms, stomach, thighs — basically, any part of your body that needs TLC.

This age-defying Gold Bond formula is a supple supplement for crepey, dehydrated skin. (Amazon) (Amazon)

Just take it from this five-star fan: "If I could give 10 stars I would. I cannot believe the difference in only one week. I have a collagen disorder that makes my skin very thin and prone to crepe, stretching and cuts, and after only one week my skin feels thicker, and I’ve had no mysterious cuts/openings. The crepey skin on my 53-year-old stomach and arms is gone. Do not hesitate to buy this miracle product!"

Another fan wrote: "This product really works, and at a reasonable price. I had looked at Crepe Erase, but it was too expensive for me to even try it, but Gold Bond for crepe works! And it stays working all day."

Another wrote, "This product delivers. I had wrinkles on my neck before this using this lotion. But my 54-year-old neck looks smooth and hydrated." Don't miss the photos revealing the results.

When it comes to trusting a skin-care product that makes big promises, we evaluate based on three main factors: quality ingredients, reviews and brand reputation. And this Gold Bond crepe-correcting lotion has all of the above in spades. Incorporate this one into your skin-care routine for a fraction of the price of its competitors and see why this star is rising up the ranks of Amazon's favorites fast.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.