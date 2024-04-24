Going to a national park in Texas this summer? Here’s when families get in for free

Families planning low-cost vacations this summer should look no further than visiting a national park.

The National Park Service manages 429 sites across the country, but only 63 of those have the “National Park” designation. Texas has two national parks within state lines — Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains.

Every year the National Park Service hosts free entrances days at each of its national parks. Here’s what to know:

When are free entrance days at National Parks?

Park goers have six chances throughout this year to get in free:

Jan. 15- Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 20- First Day of National Park Week

June 19- Juneteenth National Independence Day

Aug. 4- Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 28- National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11- Veterans Day

When the National Park Service announced its free entry days late last year, the inclusion of Juneteenth marked a first for the organization.

Fort Worth’s Opal Lee, 97, is the “grandmother of Juneteenth” and has been instrumental in having the day recognized as a federal holiday. In 2021, Lee got her wish as President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Where are the national parks in Texas?

Of the 63 across the country, the Lone Star State holds two national parks.

Big Bend National Park is located in West Texas near the Mexico border, around 500 miles away from Fort Worth. The park is known for its bevy of dinosaur and sea creature fossils, along with volcanic rock.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park is located in West Texas near the New Mexico border, around 480 miles away from Fort Worth. The park is known for its extensive Permian fossil reef and its high peaks.