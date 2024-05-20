Goat grazing returning to Superior this summer

DENVER (KDVR) — Superior announced Monday that it was partnering with a company to provide goat grazing services in the town for summer 2024.

This is not the first time Superior has hired the help of a herd of hungry herbivores, with goats gracing local fields to graze as recently as this past winter.

Download the FOX31 App: Breaking news alerts & Pinpoint Weather

The goats will be in the open space north and south of Mount Sopris Parkway and east of Indiana Street near Eldorado PK-8 School. The animals arrived May 20 and will continue grazing until Sept. 2.

What is goat grazing?

According to Goat Bros Grazing Services, the company Superior has partnered with, goat grazing can help control vegetation, mitigate the risk of wildfires and provide natural fertilization to the land.

The areas set for grazing will be encircled by electric fencing. People should not enter the grazing areas, as the goats will be busy at work.

The vendor will reportedly have herding dogs inside the fenced-in area. The vendor will also be on the site throughout the grazing period to monitor the goats.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.