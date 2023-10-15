The most popular jeans at Amazon — on sale, starting at $12 — promise to 'love your curves'

What is it?

Stylish, flattering, comfy name-brand jeans typically come at a price. And that price is hardly ever $12. It's no wonder that these No. 1 bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans are the talk of the town at Amazon. This wildly popular high-waisted style has amassed more than 54,000 five-star fans because it's flexy and just the right amount of sexy, yet classic. And it's sure to become your go-to jean this fall.

Why is it a good deal?

We haven't seen this classic style drop this low in years — with some colors going for $12. You can save up to 75% at this sale, but word is spreading fast, so don't expect sizes to stick around.

Why do I need this?

Slim, sleek and slammin'! You deserve jeans that make you look your best — after all, they are perhaps your most important fall wardrobe piece. These jeans show off the smallest part of your natural waist (you say Mom jeans, we say The Bomb jeans), eliminating any fears of muffin tops. And fans love its touch of spandex that makes them extra-forgiving.

How to wear

Pair a pair with your favorite white tee and sneakers for a cool, casual look. As the temperatures drop, wear them with a cozy sweater and boots. Date night calls for legs that don't quit — these are perfect with a pair of heels and ________ (fill in the blank).

Look awesome from every angle in these flattering Gloria Vanderbilt jeans — now on mega-sale! (Photos: Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I will live in these," swooned a fan.

They flatter the body, another explained: "Do you have curves? Do you have hips? Do you want pants that make your butt look good? These are the pants. They say 'Honey, I’m gonna take care of you.' They zip up, give a little tummy tucking, and they love your curves without feeling too tight."

This five-star reviewer prefers the style and substance of this jean over trends and fads: "I live in jeans and have tried too many to count. For me, there is only one brand: Amanda, created by the late Gloria Vanderbilt! The selection of sizes, styles and colors are unbeatable for the money. They are durable, which I love, because I would not be caught dead in holey jeans!"

Comfort is key, and these have it in spades, explained another. "Best roll-around jean. Always comfortable. Always look good. No matter how many times up and down and stretching around. Many times I have to wear day through overnight — sometimes curled up on a two-seater chair to catch a few Zzz's, and never had that stiff-jean circulation-cutoff, heavy-dye numbing feeling. These have become my go-to jeans."

Most reviewers say these Amandas don't fade. This one begs to differ — but it didn't stop them from wearing: "I will only buy these jeans!" said a fan whose pale blue pair has lightened. "Only issue I have is that they fade out very quickly. Wash in cold, dry on warm — no shrinkage ever, but after a few months are nearly white. Price is so reasonable, I replaced originals." (Note: This OxiClean Color Boost detergent is only $9, if you want to be extra careful.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

