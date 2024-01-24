Girl Scout Cookies list: Everything to know about cookie season in El Paso, New Mexico

Girl Scout Cookie season is here. Have you gotten your Thin Mints or Caramel deLites? And have you heard about the new cookie for El Paso, the Toast-Yays?

Girl Scouts in El Paso and New Mexico are selling cookies through March 3. Girl Scouts can do both door-to-door sales in their neighborhoods. They can be found selling cookies on weekends outside various businesses and stores such as Walmarts Lowe's Home Improvement at 11950 Rojas Drive, Martita's Lunch Box at 3623 Buckner St. and Joann's Fabrics at 10501 Gateway West Blvd.

This year there are nine flavors.

Girl Scouts are selling cookies through March 3 in El Paso and New Mexico. The cookies are $6 for a package.

All of the proceeds stay in El Paso. The Girl Scout troops have two major fundraisers: the fall product of nuts and candies and the Girl Scout Cookies. They can use their proceeds to fund their activities, field trips, badges and patches.

Here is what to know about the cookies

When do Girl Scout Cookies go on sale 2024?

Cookies went on sale Jan. 14.

How much are Girl Scout Cookies?

Cookies cost $6 a package.

Vegan Girl Scout Cookies 2024

Thin Mints, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays

Adventureful Girl Scout Cookies

This cookie is great for those who like chocolate. It is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The Adventureful is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Toast Yay Girl Scout Cookies

This cookie is new to the El Paso market. It is a toast-shaped cookie that some describe as tasting like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It's also one of the larger cookies, so one or two with coffee is just the right snack.

Caramel deLites Girl Scout Cookies

One of the most popular cookies, Caramel deLites, are vanilla cookies topped with caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and laced with chocolate.

Caramel deLites® Girl Scout cookie.

Lemonades Girl Scout Cookies

A favorite in El Paso, Lemonades are a refreshing shortbread cookie with lemon-flavored icing.

Peanut Butter Patties Girl Scout Cookies

If you're a peanut butter and chocolate lover, you will love the Peanut Butter Patties. They are crispy vanilla cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating. You can stick them in the freezer and crush them for toppings in an ice cream bowl or blend them into a vanilla shake.

Peanut Butter Sandwich Girl Scout Cookies

The peanut butter sandwich is a crunchy oatmeal paired with a peanut butter filling.

Peanut Butter Sandwiches are $6 per pack.

Trefoils Girl Scout Cookies

These are traditional shortbread cookies that are great with coffee in the morning.

Thin Mints Girl Scout Cookies

One of the most popular cookies in the Girl Scout lineup, the Thin Mints are an all-vegan chocolate mint cookie. Many people put boxes in the freezer to enjoy throughout the year.

Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookies

This cookie is not only delicious, it's the gluten-free cookie in the lineup. The caramel cookie has semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt.

Find a Girl Scout cookie booth at gsdsw.org

More: Plan your snowtubing adventure at Ruidoso Winter Park: tickets, tips and more

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com, @EPTMaria on Twitter; eptmariacg on TikTok. Maria has been a Girl Scout Leader for more than 15 years.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Girl Scout Cookies 2024 flavors: where to get a cookie in El Paso