Ginger Zee responds to parenting trolls: 'Everyone’s village looks different'

Ginger Zee is biting back at parenting trolls.

The ABC News meteorologist, 41, is calling out an internet troll for leaving a misogynist comment on a recent photo she posted.

Ginger Zee, 41, is not holding back when it comes to online critics. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

In a video on her Instagram, Zee displayed the comment. She began with text that read: “This morning I posted this photo on Facebook," referencing a photo with ABC News correspondent Kenneth Moton: “One of the first comments: ‘Who’s raising your kids?’”

Zee shares two sons with husband Ben Aaron: Adrian, 6, and Miles, 4.

She later displayed her response to the commenter, which read: “I am with the help of my husband and our nanny. You don’t come from a home where both parents work? I do. And it was amazing.”

The video ended with text that read, “And a reminder, when people have an opinion/critique, it says more about them than it does about me. I’m so peaceful and grateful for the family I’m creating while fulfilling my career goals. It’s not for everyone, but I’m not everyone, I’m me.”

In the caption of the post, Zee wrote about her own views of the entire incident.

“At this point, I welcome criticism, even of my parenting,” she wrote. “I think it’s an important topic and I don’t take the responsibility lightly. That said, what’s ‘good’ for you would not be good for me. I hope other new parents can feel the support and understanding that comes with all different parenting structures. There is no right or wrong if love, support and guidance surrounds the child.”

“I am so lucky to have grown up with a mom and dad that both worked but also loved me and raised me with the help of my grandma, babysitters and eventually my step parents,” she added. “Everyone’s village looks different. The point is, it takes one and I’m lucky to have them.”

The interaction welcomed a slew of support for Zee, with many commenters opening up about their own upbringing in working class families.

"You’re my hero. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾" Moton wrote. Fellow ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos added, “People have some nerve. 🤜🏽”

“I came from this and now get to experience how challenging and REWARDING it is in my own family,” commented Shirleen Allicot, an ABC7 New York anchor. “Solidarity with all the working parents finding balance 💪🏾.”

“You are such a class act and an inspiration. Keep being you,” added journalist Jacque Reid.

“Working mom of two here,” a comment read. “It isn't easy, but my Mom did the same! Keep being you!!”

“Well said,” added another. “I appreciate my parents for all the hard work they did and still do. I love them so much for the sacrifice they made to make sure we had what we needed.”

Zee, who has never been shy to speak about her mental health and her environmental activism via fashion, has had to fight these trolls before. Last September, she responded to a similar comment that said her kids will “resent” her for being a working mom.

At the time, Zee shared a screenshot of the commenter's tweet, which read: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

In response, Zee wrote that the commenter "has it wrong” while acknowledging that one’s own parenting choices are not for others to judge.

“I can’t say that there aren’t sacrifices,” she added. “Both mom, dad, grandparents, whomever makes up the village. There are sacrifices as a parent no matter what you do and all forms of parenting should be respected, including parents that can’t work because childcare is too expensive, don’t work because they choose not to… I admire it all.”

She continued: “You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house… you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don’t be a parent if you don’t want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone). I wake up with gratitude every day that I have had a chance at being a parent. Not everyone gets this opportunity and I’ll keep doing my best."

