Gillian Anderson Shines in Metallic Gianvitto Rossi Sandals at ‘Scoop’ London Premiere

Gillian Anderson turned heads wearing Gianvitto Rossi in London Wednesday night for the world premiere of her latest movie “Scoop.”

Close up of the shoes. Getty Images

The actress appeared alongside co-stars Romola Garai, Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper. Set to premiere via Netflix on April 5, the 55-year-old actress is taking on the role of Emily Maitlis in the flick, which provides an in-depth look at how the women of “Newsnight” secured Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gillian Anderson attends the world premiere of “Scoop” on Wednesday, March 28 in London. WireImage

Gianvitto Rossi shoes are becoming a popular choice for celebrities lately. Sutton Strack was recently seen wearing a pair of the Rossi Bijoux leather mules a few days ago while at the SiriusXM studios, and Dakota Fanning wore a pair of the ribbon stiletto heels during an appearance Monday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Gillian Anderson pictured here at the “Scoop” premiere. Getty Images

About the shoes

A closer look at of the Metallic Calfskin Slingback Sandals. Bergdorf Goodman

Gianvitto Rossi’s slingback sandals feature an open-toe design and a heel height of 4.25 inches. Crafted in calf leather, the shoes also boast an adjustable slingback strap, which itself is rounded out by a leather outsole grippy enough to provide suitable traction as you’re walking. Two colors are available, gold and silver, with an asking price of $825.

About the brand

First debuting at 2006 Milan Fashion Week, the Gianvito Rossi brand is one that centers on the importance of Italian craftsmanship and innovation merged together. Rossi himself describes his styles as being “ feminine, sophisticated and modern,” considering each and every shoe a unique one due to its design, perfect proportions and elongated silhouettes.

Centered around the goal of enhancing the female figure while giving wearers an elevated sense of confidence, the final delivery is a result of fun and elegant shoes designed with the utmost care, quality and craftsmanship. Gianvito Rossi is the son of iconic Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi, continuing the Rossi namesake in the world of couture.

