The Best Gifts for the Pawsome Dog Dad in Your Life

Dog lovers know that their pet isn't just a furry friend―they're family. The Drummonds certainly understand that! Their collection of basset hounds, labs, and mutts bring such joy and are woven into everyday life. And even though they adore Ree, it's her husband, Ladd, who gets the attention at the end of the day. "All the ranch dogs swarm him. All their tails are wagging and they just lick him and kiss him and sniff him and like paw at him and try to get him to play," she explains. "This is a daily thing!"

If you have a dog dad like Ladd in your life, you know just how special his relationship is with his pup. And whether you are searching for a birthday gift for him, one of the best Father's Day gifts, or a gift for your husband just because, getting gifts for a dog dad is such a pawsome idea. They'll speak right to his heart, where that doggo takes up so much space already. He'll love these ideas almost as much as man's best friend loves him!

You can go super sentimental and get him a custom portrait or make him howl with a hilarious T-shirt. There are cozy gifts like socks and practical finds like a travel tote and grooming gloves. Whatever you decide to get, he'll appreciate the thought you put into it, and it even might have him wondering...who's his best friend now? 😂

Dog and Human Water Bottle

What is the most basic thing humans and dogs have in common? They need water! This useful find is a water bottle to keep both of them hydrated. It's a 32-ounce insulated bottle with a bowl attached at the bottom to fill separately for the pup.

Multicolor Dogs Puzzle

Puzzles made a comeback as a wholesome and fun activity, and they're here to stay! This 300-piece option is also so adorable once it's pieced together that it can be turned into wall art, too.

Dog People Pens

Everyone needs pens, right? Well, these have funny sayings every dog dad can appreciate like "Tell your dog I said hi" and "Sorry I can't. I have plans with my dog." You get five in total.

Furbo Dog Camera

If he's away from home, give him peace of mind with this dog camera. It has a 360-degree rotating view so he can make sure everyone and everything is safe. Think of it as a security camera that also can dispense treats!

Socks That Save Dogs

Socks are a great idea because they are super practical, he'll wear them everyday, and they keep his tootsies warm. But beyond that, these socks do even more. They're a sustainably sourced cotton/poly blend, and the company donates to an animal shelter with every purchase!

Mobile Dog Gear Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag

If doggo goes where daddy goes, this travel tote is a smart idea. It comes with a placemat, two collapsible silicone bowls, and two carriers for food and treats. It also has tons of extra pockets and a luggage tag for identification.

Dog Dad Baseball Hat

For less than $20, you can get him a baseball hat he'll wear all the time. It's adjustable, has a moisture-wicking sweatband, and will look so cool with any casual outfit.

The Pioneer Woman Henry Candy Jar

How many of these candy jars do you think Ree and Ladd own? At least one for each pup, no? This adorable basset hound jar is perfect for human and dog treats alike. (Just make sure you pick one, so there's no confusion!)

'My Dog Thinks I'm Cool' Shirt

Of course his dog thinks he's cool! He might as well wear that fact loud and proud on his chest. This shirt is available in sizes small to 5X and is available in three different colors, so there is an option for every dad.

Hug in Every Bite Dog and Treats Gift

Wait, he'll get three types of yummy cookies and a cute plush toy? What's not to love about that? No wonder this gift set has so many five-star reviews!

The Dogfather Whiskey Glass

For the whiskey or other spirits connoisseur, nothing is better than a proper glass to sip and savor. This 10.25-ounce lowball is laser engraved, so he can pop it in the dishwasher and it won't fade.

Wool Hooked Throw Pillow

How adorable is this lab throw pillow? It would be perfect on his favorite chair or in his man cave. Made of wool on the front and velveteen on the back, it has the right amount of rustic charm to suit his tastes.

Custom Portrait

All together now: awww! Look at this sweet portrait. You provide a photo of the dog along with a description of the dad, and you get back a customized print for him to display. We can see why it has so many five-star reviews!

Embark Breed Identification DNA Test

The thing about adopting a mutt is that you never quite know exactly what you've got on that leash. Now he can figure it out for his furry friend with a DNA kit! He might even find the pup's relatives.

'I Love My Dad' Printed Dog Bandana

Maybe the dog can't read, but the humans that admire their lovely bandana do. So let the doggo profess their love to their one-and-only with this adorable buy. It's super affordable and comes in seven color options.

Hand Embroidered Wool Throw

Look at this special idea! This handmade wool throw blanket features labs of every color and can be monogrammed for that extra special touch. It will look so lovely no matter what existing décor he has in the house.

Dash Dog Treat Maker

Dads that like to tinker in the kitchen will love this fun find. This dog treat maker works just like a human waffle maker. Simply heat up the machine, add the batter, and cook! And in just a few minutes, it will make eight fresh dog treats.

Must Love Dogs Bundle

Does he love coffee or his dog more? Don't worry, he doesn't have to answer that. He just needs to enjoy this gift set containing a mug for hot coffee, a glass for cold brew, and a 12-ounce bag of delicious gourmet coffee.

Pet Grooming Gloves

This is a great idea if he has a long haired dog. These groom gloves quickly and effectively help remove all that unwanted fur while petting the dog. He's going to pet the dog anyway―might as well pull double duty!

Novelty Bottle Opener

The dog may not be able to fetch him a beer, but this cute bottle opener will surely fetch the cap. It works for both twist-off and pry-off caps and is just such a fun, affordable idea.

Dog Blueprints

Pure breed owners will really appreciate this pick! They are 1950's-inspired blueprints with all the "design specs" of the dog. Choose from dozens of popular breeds ranging from akita to Yorkshire terrier. The museum grade print comes framed already, too.

