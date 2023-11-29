Get a Sam's Club annual membership for just $20 — that's 60% off — with this epic deal
Having a Sam's Club membership feels special — savings are pretty much guaranteed every time you shop. Of course, like all of life's greatest pleasures, it doesn't come free — you have to pay to join the club, and not everyone is willing to do that. But we'll let you in on a little secret: Sam's Club is currently offering annual memberships for just $20 — that's a whopping 60% off right now.
You get so much as a Sam's Club member — and now that includes 60% off!
This massive promotion is for the Club membership, which typically costs $50 for the year. For about the cost of dinner, you can earn huge savings for an entire year. One thing you can be sure of? It will definitely more than pay for itself!
In case you're not familiar with what a Sam's Club membership gives you, here's a rundown:
Extra savings on already low members-only prices
Bonus offers on dining, shopping and more
Members-only savings on fuel
Same-day delivery
Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard
Free flat tire repair, battery testing and wiper blade installation
Complimentary membership to share with someone in your household
Discounts on add-on memberships
If you're interested in the Plus membership, you'll get all the items mentioned above, along with Sam's Cash for Plus, free shipping, free curbside pickup, early shopping, pharmacy savings and optometry savings for $55 (was $110).
You have to be a Sam's Club member to enjoy all that Sam's Club has to offer, so what are you waiting for?
This is basically free money. Don't miss your chance to sign up at a massive discount!