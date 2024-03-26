Get a salon-worthy blowout at home with this 3-in-1 hot air brush — down to just $25

There is nothing like leaving the salon with a fresh blowout feeling like a million bucks. Your locks are swingy, smooth and voluminous. So the natural next thought is always, "I wish I could do my hair like this at home!" If you've ever wished you could style your hair like a pro without having to leave the house, today's your lucky day. Conair's Double Ceramic 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush is here to make your hair dreams come true, and it's on sale on Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

Typically retailing for $33, this styler can now be yours for just $25. That's a 24% discount. And since this tool can dry, curl and straighten your hair, you're essentially getting three hot tools in one convenient design.

Why do I need this?

If you've been dreaming of getting rid of your tangled mess of hair implements and having one device that can do it all, this hot brush may be perfect for you. The Conair Double Ceramic 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush comes with a 1.25-inch thermal brush, a .75-inch nylon and boar bristle brush, as well as a concentrator, which may remind you of your blowdryer's standard attachment. This means you can use the tool on damp hair to dry it and style it at the same time, saving you time in your hair routine.

For best results, you'll want to start with hair that's damp rather than dripping wet. A gentle towel dry and a quick pass of the hot air brush without any attachments on it will pre-dry your hair and get it ready for styling. Then you can continue to dry with either brush attachment and style as you go. If you prefer a straighter look, you can use the concentrator attachment to better control the airflow.

This is also a great tool to reach for when you want to refresh your hair between washes. Use the thermal brush to straighten any stray pieces or to curl the ends for a polished look. You also can give your mane a good fluff with the concentrator for a little added body.

There are two heat settings, high for thick hair and low for fine hair, and the double ceramic barrel is designed to distribute that heat evenly. It's also great for creating loose waves and natural-looking curls.

This Conair hot tool is here to become your new beauty secret weapon. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Plenty of Amazon shoppers are fans of the tool, too; more than 2,300 reviewers have given it a five-star rating, and more than 2,000 hot air brushes have been sold in the last month alone.

"Easy to use!" trumpeted a raving reviewer. "Instead of using a round brush and a blow dryer, I use this; [it's] perfect and fast."

Another pleased shopper shared, "I have long layered hair with curtain bangs. I wanted a smaller air dryer to curl my bangs and top layer. Most air dryers are huge and can not curl short hair length. This air dryer is perfect for curling my bangs and top layer to give me the body I wanted."

"[I] read and watched tons of reviews and did a bunch of research looking at the Shark and Dyson hot air styling tools and just could not bring myself to spend that kind of money," said this shrewd customer. "Ended up finding and buying this Conair hot air brush and [am] seriously in love with it. Not a lot of fuss, no learning curve, just put on the attachment, plugged it in and went to town. My hair is silky smooth with plenty of volume and I can make it as curly or straight as I want."

Grab your own Conair Double Ceramic 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush now and save yourself some time (and money!).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

