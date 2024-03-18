Get a load of this: A tiny $15 egg can save you hundreds on your laundry

Imagine life without laundry detergent. No muss, no fuss, no late-night runs to the grocery store when you run out. Well, the Echoegg — which takes the place of detergent — offers such an idyllic existence. It’s a nontoxic, phosphate-free hypoallergenic detergent alternative, and I’m convinced it’s the wave of the future.

Amazon Laundry Egg Spring Blossom Made to be safe for safe for sensitive skin, this little egg gets your clothes clean without the need for pricey (and messy) detergent. $15 at Amazon

As a mom, I have a very close relationship with my washing machine (in fact, I see more of it than I do my family). And I couldn’t wait to introduce it to the Laundry Egg by Ecoegg — the aforementioned miracle product that cleans clothes without soap. Anything that makes laundry easier— and cheaper — is a win in my book. Hence I’m crazy about this egg. No more sudsy overkill, no more soapy clothes that need an extra rinse cycle, no more weird chemical smell that pretends to be lavender or eucalyptus or the unspecified scent of a meadow.

Instead, it’s just me and my egg. No more schlepping heavy, cumbersome jugs of blue liquid home from the supermarket and up and down stairs. No more polluting landfills with all that nasty, eco-harmful plastic. And no more shelling out hundreds of dollars for detergent.

How, pray tell, does this egg work?

Well, you fill the egg with the included white mineral pellets (which dissolve over time) and dark ceramic pellets (which never need replacing). Then it, and you, are set for months. You throw it in the washing machine on top of clothes, towels or linens, and the pellets work to gently lift away dirt over the course of the cycle. Over and over, load after load, your laundry emerges gorgeously clean. And there's zero maintenance to keep your egg working its magic; after each load, you just leave it out to air-dry.

When you’ve noticed that the white pellets are about half their original size, it’s time to re-up — just add a new pack of white pellets. This set, however, includes enough for 210 washes — or four years' worth, if you do your laundry once a week.

The bottom line: This is what you call a good egg.

We'll happily admit to egging you on to snag this incredible deal. (Amazon)

Still not convinced this laundry egg belongs in your cart? Take it from nearly 1,100 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. One shopper even dubbed it the "holy grail of laundry detergents."

"This is fantastic! My laundry hasn't smelled this fresh in a long time!" one five-star reviewer wrote while explaining that they can't use traditional scented laundry detergents. "Whatever this is, it works. I'm sold. I will never use another laundry detergent. I have found my holy grail."

Another shopper put the laundry egg to the test to see if it actually cleaned the rug her dogs run across, and she was shocked by the results. "At first, I thought, 'Hmmm, I should use regular detergent.' But that really didn't do the job," the shopper said. "I used this egg and ran another wash cycle with it. My on my, that water was gross! The rugs came out so much cleaner after using the egg."

It even gets stubborn odors like cigarette smoke out. "I am a caregiver and have a new client that is a chain smoker," the impressed shopper wrote. "After my shift, I come home and immediately throw my clothes in the washing machine and take a shower. After my shower, I wash my clothes. I tried Ecoegg for the first time two days ago. I only used the Ecoegg and nothing else. The clothes came out smelling fresh and clean! None of the residual smoke smell that I was expecting!"

One shopper noted, though, that you can't use the Ecoegg "in really hot water" because the beads will dissolve faster. However, they did point out that it works well.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

