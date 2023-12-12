Get a KitchenAid stand mixer for $90 off at Amazon — take it from a professional baker, this is a must-have

It's no secret that KitchenAid is considered the gold standard when it comes to stand mixers, and seeing as my job entails testing kitchen products, I can vouch for these sturdy (and splurge-y) appliances. Most serious home cooks and bakers dream of owning one of these bad boys, but their high price tags often keep them out of reach. Well, not for long, thanks to this epic KitchenAid stand mixer deal at Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

We compared prices at other retailers, and you won't find any better than Amazon's markdown — you'll save $90 on the crème de la crème of stand mixers. This workhorse usually costs upward of $300 (at least), but if you're serious about baking, it'll more than pay for itself with all the time and effort it'll save you.

Why do I need this?

Before I started writing about kitchen products for a living, I worked with kitchen products for a living — as a baker, to be exact. That said, I still bake pretty much every week, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is what I reach for when I'm making cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty appliance. In fact, the bakery I worked at even used this very mixer for certain tasks — it's that good. Unlike flimsier mixers on the market, this one was built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next), so you won't need to worry about replacing it after a year.

At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time and won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any dessert under the sun — though some people have also found savory uses, from mashing potatoes to shredding chicken.

Short on storage space? This beauty comes in classic black and white, and once you realize how much you can do with it (and how pretty it looks), you'll likely want to keep it right on the counter for all to admire.

Give your hands a break — this sleek KitchenAid stand mixer is here to tackle thick doughs, batters and more.

What reviewers say

With over 6,800 perfect ratings from satisfied shoppers, this KitchenAid mixer is, understandably, an Amazon fave.

"I love this machine!" gushed one happy home cook. "I can use it to make my cookie recipes, or just in general mixing things up that are harder for people like me to do. When I say people like me, I mean because I have carpal tunnel and arthritis in my hands. Having something to handle the repetitive mixing is great. My husband even likes it because we bought a grinder attachment and used it to grind his venison meat to make sausage. If you ever wanted a stand mixer, I would choose a KitchenAid over any other, because they seem to be sturdier and last longer."

"Everything about this KitchenAid Classic mixer exhibits all the quality I've come to expect from KitchenAid!" exclaimed another impressed baker. "I love the look and the way it performs. I'd never used a dough hook before, but this weekend I made three big batches of rolls, and I will never go back to kneading by hand. Very pleased overall and highly recommend."

"I received this as my Mother’s Day gift and could not be happier," raved a final fan. "It’s exactly what I’ve been wanting." Their one warning? "I will tell you it's HEAVY. I was not prepared coming from my plastic mixer. This is not a mixer you whip out from time to time. It has a permanent spot on my counter."

And if you think you'll need a larger model, this 5.5-quart mixer is priced right at Target:

Target KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $250 $450 Save $200 This is the lowest price we're currently seeing for this supersize version — get it in red, black, blue or silver. "I've had KitchenAid mixers for over 32 years," wrote a longtime fan. "For 28 years, I had a wedding cake business, and my mixers had to be the best. Now retired, I just bought the 5.5-quart bowl-lift mixer and love it! It's easy to operate and does a fantastic job! I would not ever buy anything but a KitchenAid mixer. This one is superb!" $250 at Target

