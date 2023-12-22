‘George Michael couldn’t have done it without Andrew Ridgeley’: the inside story of Wham!

When Wham! performed live for the very last time at Wembley Stadium on June 28 1986, they achieved the impossible. Not because they could have sold the 72,000 tickets several times over following unprecedented demand, not even because the Wham! documentary screened before the concert set a record for the largest audience at a film premiere. Far more extraordinary was the fact that band members George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley didn’t already hate each other by the time they took the stage.

“It’s very rare to see a band – I think Wham! might be the only case – that split up at their peak and could give each other a hug with no acrimony,” says Simon Halfon, the duo’s friend and producer of Wham!, a new Netflix documentary that charts the band’s rapid rise from school to stadium in just four years.

Told through Wham!’s personal archive, never-before-seen footage and previously unheard interviews, the tender, gloriously upbeat film includes scenes of them backstage on that fateful final day, grinning and play-fighting. Unlike almost all other bands who are eventually driven apart by money, fame or jealousy – even if they pretend otherwise in public – Wham! ended their extraordinary career as it had started, as best friends and equals.

“It’s incredible to see a band understand that it had a lifespan and that it had to end at a certain point and be OK with that,” says the film’s director Chris Smith, whose previous work includes Fyre and American Movie. “I don’t know of many other stories like that. So often it will go until it can’t go any more. And in this case, it was the exact opposite.”

The uncomplicated, almost child-like nature of the duo’s friendship shines through the film, contradicting the long-held presumption that Ridgeley was a bit-part player on Michael’s journey to eventual superstardom. The two are seen pulling faces in teenage snapshots, cycling erratically side by side and laughing together in the back of a car over the state of Michael’s handwriting. As Michael himself admits at one point, “At the time everyone was like, how could these two idiots become so massive?” They even joke with Paula Yates before the final Wembley show that they should be introduced as ‘the legend that is George Michael and his partner” rather than Wham!

In fact, the film makes it apparent that Michael could never have achieved such enormous worldwide fame without Ridgeley. He was confident, easy-going and completely secure in his own skin, even as a teenager. Michael was racked with insecurity, forbidden to buy records growing up and endlessly self-deprecating, first taken under Ridgeley’s wing at 11 as the shy new boy at school. At one point Michael refers to Ridgeley as his “idol” and admits: “Andrew changed my life in exactly the way I needed someone to change my life if I was going to be a pop star.” Even when it became obvious that Michael’s considerable songwriting talent meant he was destined to leave his friend behind and go on to solo greatness, Ridgeley graciously concedes it was the only possible outcome.



Shirlie Kemp was thrilled to see their friendship reflected so accurately on screen. One half of musical duo Pepsi and Shirlie, she was integral to the band from the very beginning as Wham!’s friend, backing singer and dancer and remained close to both Ridgeley and Michael after they split.

Shirlie Kemp and Andrew Ridgeley in Netflix's WHAM! - Netflix

“I want people to come away saying, oh my God, wasn’t Andrew brilliant? Wasn’t he funny?” she says. “To realise that George could never have done it without him, because that is the truth. I think it’s really nice for Andrew to finally feel that everyone realises who he was.”

Ridgeley was the driving force behind the film too. Although he retired from the limelight when Wham! split, he went on to publish his autobiography in 2019 and then suggested long-term friend Halfon make a documentary. The film even includes extensive cuttings from a series of meticulously maintained scrapbooks, compiled religiously by Ridgeley’s mother during the band’s rise to fame.

Intimate and insightful, it is narrated entirely by a voiceover from the two bandmates, instead of relying on interviews with those around at the time. Ridgeley’s was recorded especially for the documentary while Michael’s is largely taken from a lengthy unedited interview with DJ Mark Goodier before his tragic death in 2016.

Wham!'s The Final Concert at Wembley Stadium on 28th June 1986 - Michael Putland/Getty Images

“It made me quite emotional listening to that because it was like sitting there having lunch with George again where he’d be telling these fantastic stories, but then he’d be self-deprecating and make a joke,” Halfon says. “The amazing thing about that interview is that it’s almost as if George is still around and we’d given him a list of questions. I listened to it and knew we’d got our movie.”

The archive footage further brings the film to life, capturing the band’s classic good-time pop and exuberant shows in all their neon 80s glory. We see the duo laughing backstage about the underwear thrown at them in concerts and giggling mischievously through interviews during a tour of China when Wham! became the first western pop act to ever play there. There’s even footage from the making of the Last Christmas video in Switzerland when the band used their own friends as extras and drank real alcohol throughout filming. “How the director made a video out of it, I don’t know,” Shirlie says today. “Every time he said something, we’d go the opposite way.”

The focus remains firmly on Wham!, so Michael’s sexuality – which was hidden publicly until 1998 – goes largely undiscussed as the band rocket to stardom. “But throughout the film you see him returning to this conflict,” Smith says, “and ultimately, I think it contributes to when Wham! had to finish because I think it was difficult to lead this double life.”

Wham! during the recording of Club Tropicana in Ibiza in 1983 - FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

However, it’s made very clear that Michael told his bandmates almost as soon as he realised he was gay himself, inviting Ridgeley and Kemp to his room when they were filming the Club Tropicana video in Ibiza. “He always said that it was actually fantastic that I just wasn’t bothered,” Kemp remembers. “He said it took a lot of weight away. He told me first because he was even worried what Andrew was going to think of him and that breaks my heart. I was in disbelief that he thought Andrew was going to have an opinion about it – as if he’d let him down maybe. So he told me and then Andrew came to his room and he told him and he reacted the same way I did, which was, ‘Oh, OK. We’re not bothered.’”



Halfon says that both Ridgeley and Michael’s sister, Yioda, have now seen the film and loved it. He’s also confident Michael would have approved, having visited the star at home three months before he died to show him Supersonic, Halfon’s previous documentary about Oasis.

George Michael, Elton John and Andrew Ridgeley in Netflix's documentary - Netflix

“We had the loveliest evening,” the producer says. “I think it struck a chord with him because of the connection between an artist and an audience on that huge scale, which George obviously also had. He kept saying it was amazing. So that’s why I had no thought in the back of my head about whether he would want this. I felt so sure this was something he’d be proud of.”

Kemp admits she was afraid to watch the film at first in case it proved too upsetting, but now says she is certain it would appeal to Michael’s nostalgic side.

“George always said that his happiest time was when we were younger,” she explains.

“Whenever he came over to my house, he’d say, do you remember when we did that? So, if this makes people love him even more and love his music even more then he will be smiling down on us.”

WHAM! is on Netflix from July 5

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.