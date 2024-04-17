Need gently used clothing for your growing child? Just Between Friends sale is the answer

Parents with babies and young children looking to save a few dollars on clothes, toys, strollers and other items will have a chance at the twice-yearly Just Between Friends consignment sale at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park.

From Thursday through Sunday parents, grandparents and others can find deals on children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys, furniture and other items. Tickets, especially if attending pre-sales or before open periods, are required for entry and can be purchased online. While much will be available for younger children, there are clothing sizes for teens.

Various presale periods are scheduled Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday will have specialty sales from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m., which is when doors open to the general public. There is an at-door cost if free general admission tickets are not acquired online. The sale is open to the public 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with special half-price sales from 5-8 p.m. The general public half-off sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and anything else will be sold at a 75% discount between 2-3 p.m.

“It’s a win-win-win situation. Families can save hundreds of dollars at a time when we could all use more money. They can give gently-used clothing a second life and keep it out of our landfills," said Nichole Clark, co-owner of JBF Columbia in a news release. "They can also help other families, because the majority of our sellers choose to donate their unsold items to our charity partners."

Unsold items are donated to Faith Bridge Foster and Adoptive Family Support and the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Sports Fieldhouse hosts Just Between Friends consignment sale