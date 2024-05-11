Geneva man keeps pushing the limits

May 11—GENEVA — Jerry Juncker, 77, has been involved in pushing limits for decades.

Juncker continues to push himself into the future after holding high school track records, completing the Boston Marathon and last fall walking the Grand Canyon from rim to rim.

Juncker said he was approached by high school classmate Harold Wellman about the possibility of walking the Grand Canyon. He said Wellman lives in Minnesota and asked him if he was interested in giving the walk a try.

"Let's do it," was Juncker's response. So last fall the pair set out from the North Rim, went 14 miles down the trail and then 11 miles back up in late September.

The rim-to-rim hike should be done with significant planning as harsh weather can turn the experience deadly in a hurry.

A variety of tourism agencies create tours to make the event as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Juncker said the downhill part of the adventure was challenging and pacing caused some knee problems.

"It was pretty difficult going downhill," Juncker said.

A goal of completing the course in 12 hours went by the wayside and the task eventually was completed in 21 hours. He said the walk started with the temperature around 36 degrees, increased to 90 degrees and then went back down to the 30s toward the finish.

While Juncker trained hard to run the Boston Marathon in 1996, he didn't put quite that much effort into this experience.

"I trained for about a month. I walked every other day at the Lake County Metroparks," he said.

Juncker hasn't let age keep him from staying fit.

"I lift weights and I am always doing something," he said

In 1996, Juncker trained with his son, Chris, a track coach and teacher at Edgewood High School. He said running Heartbreak Hill was a bit of a challenge, but he felt pretty good because he had trained for the event.

Juncker said he has a mindset that won't let him quit once he decides to accomplish a particular goal.

"There was no way I was coming back [without completing the task]," he said.

Juncker said he continues to stay fit by lifting dumbbells, instead of heavier weights.

"I have a set-up at home," he said of his routine.

The longtime runner said he would encourage others to stretch their limits, but with a plan in mind.

"I would say go for it, but be sure you are trained for it and are ready," he said.

The last four or five miles uphill were the biggest challenge after all day on the trail. He said he kept asking himself, "Where is the end?"

Juncker said he plans to take his own advice and try to accomplish the event more quickly in 2025. He said he would like to make the trip in 12 hours and do so with his son.