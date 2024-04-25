Genesee Brewery adds a new beer to its lineup as the weather warms up: What to know

ROCHESTER — The Genesee Brewery is getting ready for beach season, even if it’s a tad on the chilly side right now.

The Rochester brewery known for all sorts of summery beer is adding Mango Peach Kolsch to its specialty line of Kolsch beers, which includes the insanely popular Ruby Red Kolsch.

Genesee’s specialty line has quickly gained a cult following, specifically the Kolsch beers, said Tiffany Benning, brand manager for Genesee, in a statement.

“Our brewers love crafting new brews,” Benning said. “We like to call Mango Peach Kolsch Ruby Red Kolsch’s perfect summer match.”

Where is Genesee's Mango Peach Kolsch available?

Mango Peach Kolsch is expected to hit retail shelves later this week in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and will be on draft at select locations.

Of course, you can experience the Mango Peach Kolsch at home. You can also enjoy it at the beach ― the Mango Peach Beach, that is.

This summer, the Genesee Brew House Beer Garden will resemble a beachy environment. What does that entail?

For dates and details, follow @geneseebrewhouse and @geneseebrewery on social media.

But here’s a hint.

Last year, Genesee transformed the beer garden into a tropical oasis called the Brew House Bungalow, which drew over 2,500 visitors throughout the summer months.

Mango Peach Kolsch merchandise is also available for purchase at the Brew House, 25 Cataract St., Rochester.

About Genesee Brewing Co.

For anyone who is new to the area, the Genesee Brewery makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram’s Escapes. Genesee, which is New York state’s oldest brewery, was established in 1878. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com. The Genesee Brewing Co. is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com/.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Genesee's new beer, Mango Peach Kolsch, to be available in stores soon