Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things They Were Told Growing Up That Turned Out To Be Disproved

I think we all heard growing up that you shouldn't swim for at least 30 minutes after eating. Well, that fact has been proved false. Needless to say, there are a lot of other things we were told growing up that turned out to be false.

And a few months ago, Reddit user u/monsterpupper was curious about which things Gen X'ers were told growing up that ended up being untrue when they asked, “What would some of our disproven facts be?”

Well, thousands of Gen X'ers shared the big myths they were told. And here are some of the top and best comments:

1."I thought we were going to be offered drugs by strangers a whole lot more."

A &quot;Say no to crack and other drugs&quot; PSA

u/BrockVegas

"I've never once found a free eddie in my halloween candy, and I'm greatly disappointed."—u/AllBadAnswers

2."The food pyramid is a healthy way to eat."

The food pyramid, showing &quot;fats, oils, and sweets&quot; at the top (use sparingly), then dairy (2&#x002013;3 servings), protein (2&#x002013;3 servings), fruit (2&#x002013;4 servings), veggies (3&#x002013;5 servings), and bread, cereal, rice, and pasta at the bottom (6&#x002013;11 servings)

u/cobra2814

"Before that was just the four food groups."

u/human743

3."You won’t always walk around with a calculator in your pocket."

A Little Professor calculator

u/aging_genxer

"Yes! Suck it, eighth-grade math teacher! In the future, we all walk around with a calculator!!!"

—u/[deleted]

4."The safest place to be during a nuclear strike is under your desk."

Black-and-white photo of children crouched under their school desks
5."I took my son to a dinosaur exhibit; literally everything I learned about dinosaurs is now wrong, including names of dinosaurs."

Teacher holding up a book about dinosaurs in class of young kids

u/urstillatroll

"I still remember reading books that the dinosaurs evolved into modern-day reptiles, only to be taught again many years later that dinosaurs are actually modern-day birds."

u/671sjk

6."Eggs are bad for you. No, wait, they are good for you…hang on, are they bad again?"

A cartoon egg holding a tray of food including an egg, toast, milk, and fruit
7."Your child is hyperactive solely because of sugar."

Close-up of sugary fruit-shaped and other candy

u/fragbert66

"I wasn't allowed to have orange juice as a kid because of this."

u/Kodiak01

8."If I swallow gum, it will take seven years to digest."

Close-up of Bubble Yum grape bubble gum
9."Not on fire as much as I thought I would be. So much 'Stop, drop, and roll' growing up."

Cartoon character on fire illustrating &quot;Stop, drop, and roll!&quot;
u/-Economist-

"I recently discovered that my niece and nephew haven't been taught about 'Stop, drop, and roll' in school. They looked at me like I was crazy when I explained it to them!"

u/NoodleNeedles

10."Don't sit too close to the TV or you'll go blind! Then computers came and we would have to spend eight-plus hours at work with a screen 5 inches from our eyes."

Child lying on their stomach on the floor and watching a small TV about 5 inches from their face
11."Acid rain wasn’t an actual threat to the extent it was touted. Oh, and killer bees!!! 😆"

A man holding an &quot;acid rain umbrella&quot; and wearing a &quot;stop acid rain&quot; sticker in a crowd of protesters
12."The tongue has a map of different taste buds that taste different things."

Five illustrations showing, sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami sections of the tongue

u/umKatorMissKath

"The tongue map being debunked was one of those 'I fucking knew it!' moments when I started reading about how they BS'd us with this one."

u/TakeTheThirdStep

13."Japanese cars are poor quality and unreliable."

A Honda car on a gravel road
14."Slightly foolish but true, LOL: that quicksand would be a real-life problem"

A hand sticking up out of the sand

u/TwoforFlinching613

"Dude, it was quicksand and amnesia for me — like, I was ready for that shit, and nothing. But it seems it was more cartoon narrative tropes than anything. Oh well."

u/granitebudget1

15."You will have to write in cursive for the rest of your life."

A man writing on a piece of paper on a table
16."Plastic bags will save the Earth because we won't have to kill as many trees to make brown paper bags to carry groceries."

A plastic &quot;Thank you for shopping with us&quot; shopping bag

u/i-touched-morrissey

"OMG, I think about this every time I go shopping."

u/shallottmirror

17."The United States will be using the metric system by 1983."

Metric vs imperial rulers
18."Technology would give us so much free time in the future that we'd only have to work 5–10 hours a week. And we'd be able to do it from home, and employers would be on board with it. That one still hurts."

&quot;The Jetsons&quot; cartoon mom and dad sitting and relaxing
19.And last: "Mikey didn't die after eating Pop Rocks while drinking a Coca-Cola."

Close-up of Mikey eating Life cereal

u/letcherkildren

"So you're saying he had a.......Life."

u/Detritus_AMCW

