Gen X'ers Are Sharing The Things They Were Told Growing Up That Turned Out To Be Disproved

I think we all heard growing up that you shouldn't swim for at least 30 minutes after eating. Well, that fact has been proved false . Needless to say, there are a lot of other things we were told growing up that turned out to be false.

And a few months ago, Reddit user u/monsterpupper was curious about which things Gen X'ers were told growing up that ended up being untrue when they asked , “What would some of our disproven facts be?”

Well, thousands of Gen X'ers shared the big myths they were told. And here are some of the top and best comments:

1. "I thought we were going to be offered drugs by strangers a whole lot more."

—u/BrockVegas "I've never once found a free eddie in my halloween candy, and I'm greatly disappointed."—u/AllBadAnswers Smith Collection / Getty Images

2. "The food pyramid is a healthy way to eat."

—u/cobra2814 "Before that was just the four food groups." —u/human743 Beth Keiser / Corbis via Getty Images

3. "You won’t always walk around with a calculator in your pocket."

—u/aging_genxer "Yes! Suck it, eighth-grade math teacher! In the future, we all walk around with a calculator!!!" —u/[deleted] Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

4. "The safest place to be during a nuclear strike is under your desk."

—u/s-willoughby Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

5. "I took my son to a dinosaur exhibit; literally everything I learned about dinosaurs is now wrong, including names of dinosaurs."

—u/urstillatroll "I still remember reading books that the dinosaurs evolved into modern-day reptiles, only to be taught again many years later that dinosaurs are actually modern-day birds." —u/671sjk Denver Post / Denver Post via Getty Images

6. "Eggs are bad for you. No, wait, they are good for you…hang on, are they bad again?"

—KnightArrogant California Egg Council / ClaymationKid / Via youtube.com

7. "Your child is hyperactive solely because of sugar."

—u/fragbert66 "I wasn't allowed to have orange juice as a kid because of this." —u/Kodiak01 Fcafotodigital / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. "If I swallow gum, it will take seven years to digest."

9. "Not on fire as much as I thought I would be. So much 'Stop, drop, and roll' growing up."

Cartoon character on fire illustrating "Stop, drop, and roll!"

TBS

—u/-Economist-

"I recently discovered that my niece and nephew haven't been taught about 'Stop, drop, and roll' in school. They looked at me like I was crazy when I explained it to them!"

—u/NoodleNeedles

10. "Don't sit too close to the TV or you'll go blind! Then computers came and we would have to spend eight-plus hours at work with a screen 5 inches from our eyes."

—u/xantub Fuse / Getty Images

11. "Acid rain wasn’t an actual threat to the extent it was touted. Oh, and killer bees!!! 😆"

—u/HairsprayHalo Diana Walker / Getty Images

12. "The tongue has a map of different taste buds that taste different things."

—u/umKatorMissKath "The tongue map being debunked was one of those 'I fucking knew it!' moments when I started reading about how they BS'd us with this one." —u/TakeTheThirdStep Peterhermesfurian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. "Japanese cars are poor quality and unreliable."

—u/bigredthesnorer Heritage Images / National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

14. "Slightly foolish but true, LOL: that quicksand would be a real-life problem"

—u/TwoforFlinching613 "Dude, it was quicksand and amnesia for me — like, I was ready for that shit, and nothing. But it seems it was more cartoon narrative tropes than anything. Oh well." —u/granitebudget1 Motortion / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. "You will have to write in cursive for the rest of your life."

—u/LazyYogurtcloset7387 Johnce / Getty Images

16. "Plastic bags will save the Earth because we won't have to kill as many trees to make brown paper bags to carry groceries."

—u/i-touched-morrissey "OMG, I think about this every time I go shopping." —u/shallottmirror Shana Novak / Getty Images

17. "The United States will be using the metric system by 1983."

—u/amalgaman Ievgenii Volyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. "Technology would give us so much free time in the future that we'd only have to work 5–10 hours a week. And we'd be able to do it from home, and employers would be on board with it. That one still hurts."

19. And last: "Mikey didn't die after eating Pop Rocks while drinking a Coca-Cola."

—u/letcherkildren "So you're saying he had a.......Life." —u/Detritus_AMCW FM1156/ Quaker Oats / Via youtube.com

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.