These Decorative Garden Fence Ideas Will Turn Your Yard Into an Oasis

Gardening is one of those activities that allows us to express the full range of our creativity, and the choices aren't limited to which raised plant beds to build or spring flowers to plant. These garden fence ideas not only provide a physical boundary but also add an extra decorative element to your outdoor space! Gardeners might need fences for a variety of reasons, which is why we're providing a range of options that are functional and stylish.

For example, if you're hoping to grow cucumbers or tomatoes, you might want to add a wire or slatted fence to your vegetable garden layout to provide the vines with extra support. There's lots of purely decorative options, too! From building a climbing trellis garden to using repurposed materials to creating living walls of succulents in DIY planters, we've got you covered with a range of creative options to help transform your garden into a beautiful oasis.

When choosing a fence, or any other landscaping idea for that matter, consider the style of your house and garden. For example, a traditional picket fence looks great with a cottage-style house. One with horizontal pickets would complement an Arts and Crafts-style home. You'll also find inspiring ideas to dress up your existing fence, like DIY picture frame planters or a nature-inspired "bug hotel." When all is said and done, picking out a fence is truly all about what you like, because it's a personal style statement as well as a functional part of your yard. Enjoy!

DIY Wood Slat Planter Wall

This simple DIY project is here to give your boring concrete garden wall a chic upgrade. The warm-toned wood pairs perfectly with the verdant greenery spilling from planters. Plus, you get a bit more vertical garden space. If you already have a classic wood fence, you can copy the look by adding planters along its length.

See more at Remodaloholic.

Remodelaholic

Woven Bamboo Trellis Fence

Tall bamboo poles are pliable enough to weave together into a fence yet strong enough to support tomatoes, cucumbers, and other vine vegetables! Who doesn't love something practical and stylish? And if you can't get your hands on any bamboo, don’t worry! You can also do this project with sturdy branches.

See more at Garden Therapy.

Garden Therapy

Mesh Fence with Summer Roses

Any gardener knows that mesh wire fencing is exactly what some vines and flowers need to grow to their full potential. So, use this as the base to grow pretty summer roses or pea vines. The dense greenery can provide a sense of privacy without disrupting the landscape as a solid border might.

See more at Centsational Style.

Centsational Style

DIY Espalier Privacy Screen

We love the simple, streamlined design of this tall, freestanding cedar trellis. Not to mention, the sophisticated look! Spruce it up with some flowering vines or woven reeds and use it to divide different sections of your yard or garden.

See more at Garden Therapy.

Garden Therapy

DIY Bug Hotel Fence Art

Add an unexpected touch with this DIY fence art featuring natural and found elements such as branches, seed heads, bamboo, and moss set in a wooden frame. It doubles as a home for beneficial insects that you actually want to have in your garden, like bees and ladybugs. Place one (or several) along your wooden fence to really add to the look.

See more at Garden Therapy.

Garden Therapy

Lattice Privacy Wall with Hanging Flowers

Want a sense of privacy without cutting yourself off from the world? The lattice-screened top half of this fence is both decorative and creates a sense of openness. Finish it off by tacking on a few little plant pot hangers with flowers to add pops of color and a bit of visual layering.

See more at Woodshop Diaries.



Woodshop Diaries

DIY Tin Can Garden Fence

A chain link fence doesn't have to be an eyesore. Dress it up with colorful tin can flower pots in a cheerful polka dot print. While we love the whimsical look of these, you can also choose any other pattern and paint combo to match your home.

See more at I Should Be Mopping the Floors.

I Should Be Mopping the Floors

DIY Coastal Rope Garden Border

Give your garden a coastal feel with this easy DIY rope fence. In this tutorial, the rope is threaded through wooden posts. You can even add a shell border and a decorative anchor for more seaside flair.

See more at H20 Bungalow.

H20 Bungalow

Wood Fence with Picture Frame Planters

A simple wood fence is the backdrop for these unique picture frame planters. You can make them with cedar, metal fencing wire, and ornate plastic frames before filling them with the florals of your choice. It's like a gallery wall for your yard!

See more at Garden Therapy.

Garden Therapy

Pallet Planter Fence

A tall pallet planter can make a unique and colorful fence for your garden. This one features a stunning array of coleus, succulents, pansies, and begonias.

See more at Garden Therapy.

Garden Therapy

Raised Bed Fence

A roll of inexpensive wire fencing is dressed up with 1' x 4' wood trim to create this attractive fence around a raised bed garden. It's perfect for keeping those cute-but-pesky bunnies out of your veggies! This fence can be adapted to various heights.

Get the tutorial at The Kitchen Garten.

Kitchen Garten

Privacy Fence Planter

Is your backyard or deck wide open to everyone's view? Provide some much-needed privacy with this beautiful fence and planter combo.

Get the tutorial at Sand Dollar Lane.

Sand Dollar Lane

Boho-Style Fence

Update an old fence by attaching rolls of whitewashed bamboo for a beautiful, serene boho-style fence. Add lighting and other white accessories, and it's heaven! If you can't find bamboo, willow twig fence rolls will also work.

Get the tutorial at Hey Wanderer.

Hey Wanderer

Living Fence

Why not use live plantings as a fence? Here, boxwoods are trimmed to create an aesthetically-pleasing border along a walkway. It's only about a foot tall, but the design naturally keeps traffic out of the planting beds. Plantings can be trimmed to a formal hedge or left to naturalize.

Gert Tabak The Netherlands - Getty Images

Pallet Fence

This little painted fence, built from an old pallet, is more of a divider than a privacy screen. However, it provides an attractive transition from walk to garden. The planter, also made from scrap pallet wood, finishes the look.

Get the tutorial at Camelot Art Creations.

Camelot Art Creations

Lattice Privacy Fence

Pre-fab sheets of square lattice are attached to pressure-treated posts to create this gorgeous fence. The design affords privacy without a feeling of being hemmed in. Create an entire row, or erect a few strategically-placed panels.



Get the tutorial at Pretty Handy Girl.

Pretty Handy Girl

Horizontal Slat Fence

This beautiful fence has a secret: It's hiding an ugly, old chain link fence! The pre-fab panels are attached with metal brackets and cable ties. Genius!

Get the tutorial at Bower Power.

Bower Power

Steel Conduit Fence

This clever fence uses inexpensive steel conduit, which gives a country-modern feel. It's attached to a deck here but would work just as well as an interesting boundary fence too.

Get the tutorial at Grandma's House DIY.

Grandma's House DIY

Vinyl Fence

This attractive fence is constructed from low-maintenance vinyl. While the initial cost may be higher than wood, it lasts for a long time and cleans up with a power washer. No painting required!

RiverNorthPhotography - Getty Images

Vintage Wire Fence

A roll of vintage wire fencing, found at an architectural salvage shop, created this charming fence. It does the job of keeping the hens out of the planting beds and looks great.

Get the tutorial at Saw, Nail & Paint.

Susan Handler/ Saw, Nail & Paint

Traditional Picket Fence

This charming wooden fence works in a variety of garden settings, such as colonial or cottage. It provides some privacy, especially with plants placed very close on either side.

Robert George Young - Getty Images

Simple Wooden Fence

A simple design of 1' x 6' boards topped by 2' x 4's creates privacy with clean lines. Building it yourself will save you a bundle!

Get the tutorial at I Heart Budgets.

I Heart Budgets

Twig Palisade Fence

It doesn't get any thriftier than DIY-ing a palisade fence from found materials. This rustic fence would look amazing in a cottage-style garden. The fence is constructed by attaching vertical twigs to two wires strung parallel to the ground between posts. You can place the upright posts closer together if you want to use it as a barrier.

Get the tutorial at Blue Fox Farm.

Blue Fox Farm

Fence with Marble Accents

Dress up a plain fence with colorful marbles. As the sun shines through, you get this pretty glowing effect that takes a fence from boring to brilliant!

Get the tutorial at Creating Really Awesome Fun Things.

Creating Really Awesome Fun Things

Alternating Slat Fence

Alternating sections of vertical and horizontal slats give this fence a an interesting visual effect. A light whitewash is finished with climbing vines to further soften its appearance.

Esteban Navia / EyeEm - Getty Images

Chicken Wire Fence

Chicken wire never looked so good! Attaching inexpensive chicken wire to 2' x 4's creates this sturdy enclosure to keep varmints out of your planting beds.

Get the tutorial at Walking on Sunshine Recipes.

Walking on Sunshine Recipes

Classic Twig Fence

Have a large area you need to border? This beautiful, rustic fence is made completely of found materials.

Get the tutorial at Blue Fox Farm.

Blue Fox Farm

Bamboo Fence

Rolls of bamboo create this sturdy and inexpensive fence, great for a tropical or Zen garden. Alternately, you can hammer individual pieces of bamboo into the ground and wire it together for a DIY fence.

Aaron Schoolmeesters / EyeEm - Getty Images

Picket Fence

Use a roll of prefab picket fence and attach chicken wire to the back to make it more attractive. Voila! It's a cheap and easy DIY fence for your garden that looks so much nicer than plain chicken wire.

Get the tutorial at Two Twenty One.

Two Twenty One

Flower Pot Fence

Make an ordinary fence a little more special by attaching pretty pots of flowers or draping vines. It's also a great way to obtain extra planting space, especially if you don't have a large yard or in-ground flower beds.

DigiPub - Getty Images

