Gap's winter sale is brimming with amazing finds, starting at $5 — save up to 50%

Julia Webb
The launch of a new year is the obvious time to take stock of your wardrobe. What do you need? What should you donate? If you're like us, your shopping list is full of basics — comfy sweaters and go-to tees that make you feel put-together in an instant. And where better to shop for reliable, versatile, cozy basics than Gap? Especially right now, during the brand's massive winter sale.

At this moment, you can save between 40% and 60% during Gap's Essentials Update sale — and, get this, you can also take an extra 50% off sale items! Hundreds of styles are majorly discounted. You're sure to spot exactly what your closet lacks.

We did some advance work for you, rounding up seven exceptional steals to scoop up asap. (Ps: For sale styles, the extra 50% discount is applied at checkout, so you will have to add those items to your cart to see the full discount!) Go forth and get those Gap goodies!

Gap

24/7 Split-Hem Turtleneck Sweater

$63$80Save $17

This cozy turtleneck is the ultimate wardrobe staple. Great with leggings, jeans or a skirt, it's flattering and forgiving. It comes in two striped combos and in solid black. Heads up: At this price, you might need one striped and one solid. 

$63 at Gap
Gap

Mockneck Rib Midi Dress

$15$80
Save $65 discount at checkout

This sweater dress is soft and stretchy, making it an ideal layering piece. Add tights and a big cozy sweater (see above), for a warm winter outfit that's casual but a little bit elevated.

Save $65 discount at checkout
$15 at Gap
Gap

Flannel Big Shirt

$12$70
Save $57 discount at checkout

Meet the piece you'll want to change into the second you get home every day. This oversized flannel button-up is in stock in all sizes XXS-XXL, and in many tall sizes as well. For $12, how can you go wrong?

Save $57 discount at checkout
$12 at Gap
Gap

Tweed Beanie

$5$30
Save $25 discount at checkout

A little more interesting than basic black, this speckled beanie adds a bit of depth to your outerwear ensemble. With snowy days on the horizon, it's a must-have — especially since it's just $5 during Gap's big sale.

Save $25 discount at checkout
$5 at Gap
Gap

Modern Mockneck Cropped T-Shirt

$17$45Save $28

Stock your drawers with long-sleeve tees like this one, and it's easy to get dressed on a winter morning. This is a great layering piece, with a dash of metallic flair — in a cotton-modal blend that's super soft and inviting. Also on sale in a range of solid shades.

$17 at Gap
Gap

GapFit High Rise Seamed Mesh Pants

$15$30
Save $15 discount at checkout

Add these pants from GapFit to your rotation ASAP. With a high-rise, a wide-leg and a straight silhouette, they look good on everyone. In black they're down to $15. Go for the green or beige, and you can get a pair for a mere 7 bucks! 

Save $15 discount at checkout
$15 at Gap
Gap

Cable-Knit Cardigan

$35$90
Save $55 discount at checkout

It takes great design to make a classic cable-knit cardigan this cool and flattering. This one has a perfect V-neck and a hem that hits at just the right spot. Wear it alone (sexy) or over a tee (work-friendly). And get a load of that discount!

Save $55 discount at checkout
$35 at Gap

