These cute Gap lace undies are down to $5 a pop for Memorial Day: 'Flattering and comfortable'

There's no such thing as having too many pairs of underwear, especially when they're that rare combination of cute and comfortable. We're usually forced to choose between stylish and scratchy or comfy and frumpy — but not so with the adorable Gap Lace Cheeky Undies. These unicorns strike just the right balance when it comes to reconciling form and function, and right now you can score a 3-pack for 50% off for Memorial Day at Amazon. With prices like these, your bum and wallet will thank you!

Amazon Gap Lace Cheeky Underwear, 3-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 Lace undies don't have to be uncomfortable — these soft, pretty numbers by Gap prove it! One of our staffers wears these exclusively because they're so comfy and cute. $14 at Amazon

As lovely as they are, lace panties have a reputation for being, well, impractical. They're often itchy and/or lack ample coverage, but Gap's cheeky version is a welcome outlier. For starters, the stretchy, breathable fabric helps keep you comfy, cool and dry "down there," while the soft lace goes easy on the skin. Plus, the wide band will deter any annoying slippage from happening throughout the day.

Not only that; they're just as attractive as they are comfortable, with their sheer but not-too-see-through material and flattering high-cut leg. In the back, their, yes, cheeky design is a far cry from those saggy granny panties shoved in the back of your drawer but still offers a decent amount of coverage if you don't want too much exposure.

One thing to note is that prices vary between sizes and colors, and right now you'll save the most with XL in black. That said, you can opt for a beige set to wear under lighter clothing for a great discount as well.

Need some new underwear? Snag a a pair of these lovelies in classic black or beige. (Photo: Gap)

Amazon shoppers love these Gap undies for their perfect blend of wearability and good looks:

"Wow — these are great," said one verified fan. "I had bought some more expensive underwear, but these are way better. Very flattering and comfortable, considering they are lace."

"Went through the initial wash and dry without any difficulty," noted another happy customer. "The fit is very comfortable...I like the lace and it's not scratchy. Seems like a good value."

"Perfect!" exclaimed a third reviewer. "This was a great purchase from Gap! Pretty black lace. Very well made. They wash very nicely. Great fit, so says my hubby."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

