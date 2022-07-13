Gabrielle Union-Wade wants daughter Kaavia to grow up 'free of Eurocentric beauty ideals': 'Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS'

There is no shortage of self-love in the Union-Wade household.

On Tuesday, Gabrielle Union-Wade shared a video with her daughter Kaavia, 3, reciting affirming words about her "beautiful" and "puffy" hair.

In the video, Union-Wade asked Kaavia to tell her about her hair, to which she promptly responded, "My hair is puffy." When asked if she liked it, she quickly replied positively with a yes.

These moments are of special importance to Union-Wade, who wants to make sure her daughter grows up loving the skin she's in.

"Teaching @kaaviajames to love every part of herself is a full time job with no days off but I approach it as an act of love. From the time Black girls are born, folks are checking our ears and nail beds to see how dark we might be or the incessant commentary about what "grade" of hair our kids might have," she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Union reminds Kaavia that her hair is beautiful and "grows towards the sun."

Union has previously faced backlash for the appearance of Kaavia's natural hair.

"I see comments where they're like, 'That child's hair is never done,'" and it is done, I just don't chase her around making sure that we document her looking super, super done every single day. You'll see her like that on occasion," Union told Madamenoire in 2021.

But the Being Mary Jane star has made it clear that her priority is building up Kaavia's confidence and making sure she feels "beautiful" and "confident" in any setting, regardless of outside opinions — of which there are plenty.

"All our parts are up for discussion and often times, scorn. I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her. Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS. I want her to be free of Eurocentric beauty ideals and embrace all our glory," she wrote.

Union-WAde finished the caption by honing in on the importance of self-love and embracing individuality.

"She will know that loving all of herself in no way diminishes the love that others have for themselves. Being unique and amazing arent qualities reserved for a few, they are our birthright and we claim it. PS: THANK YOU @jazmynsimon your book "Most Perfect You" is a HUGE help and I'm thankful it's Kaavs current obsession!!! Pick up a copy folks!!

The comments were full of love and support for Union's message.

"Beautiful curls. Beautiful girls!!" wrote Octavia Spencer.

"This is beautiful," commented Tina Lawson.

