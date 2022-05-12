Gabourey Sidibe, 39, makes history with unconventional 'Brides' cover: 'I’m super against tradition'
For Gabourey Sidibe, first comes love — then comes a magazine cover. The actress appears in Brides this month, making history as the first curvy Black woman to be featured, wearing unconventional wedding gowns like a yellow tulle number and African print long-sleeved dress.
The fashion fits with Sidibe's vision for her nuptials. "I’m super against tradition," she told the publication. "I definitely don't need a white dress." But she's not stopping at the style, eschewing bridesmaids and a bachelorette party too. "It cannot be a traditional wedding. Really, it can't be. I don’t want anything done the 'traditional' way. Our relationship is very much on our terms and I want it to be fun, like a true party."
The 39-year-old and fiancé Brandon Frankel have their sights set on spring 2023 for a wedding. But there's still a possibility the pair, who met on high-profile dating app Raya, will just elope. "The entire time we have been engaged, I've always been like, 'No, we shouldn't have a wedding.' Maybe we'll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we'll come out and tell everyone we're married."
No matter what though, Sidibe is not trying to host the next Project X for clout-chasing strangers, revealing that intimacy is a top priority for the couple. "I literally want 20 people there or like 75 max. Either way, a very, very select number of people who want to celebrate us, not like seeking attention."
Ordinary markers of the big day are not necessary for Sidibe. Instead, she wants to focus on celebrating a moment that, for a while, she didn't think would come, revealing that there were times she didn't think long-term partnership was something she would get to experience.
"I couldn't imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I'm really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner."
