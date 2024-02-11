21 Hilarious Tweets From Just This Weekend

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

@kaylanicolejones / Twitter: @invis4yo

when you pass someone to see if they look as stupid as they drive pic.twitter.com/2eDBm5iHqn — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 10, 2024

Nintendo / Twitter: @Whotfismick

“Stop being paranoid, nobody can tell you’re high”Me: pic.twitter.com/rbQvQYe3Kj — Carla GuginHeaux (@bingomilf) February 9, 2024

Twitter: @bingomilf

@timmmaybryant / Twitter: @_AuntieLee

She really embodies health ledger’s joker in this in a way I don’t think anyone else has https://t.co/4qi5kNHnI0 — Liv (@Liv_Agar) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @Liv_Agar

starting a job you were begging for pic.twitter.com/pRSTr70s7E — ✰ (@yagamisdead) February 10, 2024

Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @yagamisdead

no one:gay people complimenting each other: pic.twitter.com/xwTrEZNuNo — ☆ fairy of twt ☆ 💋 (@abdulaiiiiiiii) February 10, 2024

HBO / Twitter: @abdulaiiiiiiii

me when i hear justin bieber start singing somebody to love during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/notssCduk8 — Karina (@ka_fza) February 11, 2024

Twitter: @ka_fza

when you finally text everyone back but they respond right away pic.twitter.com/CQ8qETe0bh — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 10, 2024

ABC / Twitter: @Whotfismick

wtf is wrong with Duolingo lmao pic.twitter.com/TiPwoDjhST — 🕯️☕️ (@SharletWitch) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @SharletWitch

Duo lingo be like: “We noticed you haven’t done a Spanish lesson in days so you better count your fcking days pendeja” lmaooo — Lady on the Moon (@GiftedAsia) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @GiftedAsia

i love butter on toast pic.twitter.com/bcjw2266WD — regular birv (@murderbirv) February 8, 2024

Twitter: @murderbirv

i dont think i would be compatible with someone who doesn’t have twitter i feel they would lack a certain je ne sais quoi(mental illness) — Chris (@citehchris) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @citehchris

just seen a tiktok where this girl asked her bf for pads with wings so he got her pads & 36 chicken wings 💀 — kait ⛅️ (@mushr00mbabe) February 9, 2024

Twitter: @mushr00mbabe

me leaving my house at 8:10 hoping I make it to work by 8:00 pic.twitter.com/nYTTy4GMXo — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 8, 2024

NBC / Twitter: @Whotfismick

having gay roommates is so unserious because i just texted mine that we have a LEAK and he asked if it was training season by dua lipa… NO BITCH THE WALLS ARE DETERIORATING pic.twitter.com/hf9PoqLnVr — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 9, 2024

Twitter: @jimmyoutsold

I love that pregnant in Spanish is embarazzada cos it is very embarrassing. — ZORAYA (only account) (@ZorayaBlack_) February 9, 2024

Twitter: @ZorayaBlack_

Twitter: @lyssanotlocated

my patna said cranberry juice taste like it don’t wanna be wet and i am literally in tears — MOTHER (@MOTHERMAGE) February 10, 2024

Twitter: @MOTHERMAGE

Twitter: @buffys

NBC / Twitter: @gracecamille_

