21 Hilarious Tweets From Just This Weekend

BuzzFeed
·3 min read
5

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!

@kaylanicolejones / Twitter: @invis4yo

Nintendo / Twitter: @Whotfismick

Twitter: @bingomilf

@timmmaybryant / Twitter: @_AuntieLee

Twitter: @Liv_Agar

Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @yagamisdead

HBO / Twitter: @abdulaiiiiiiii

Twitter: @ka_fza

ABC / Twitter: @Whotfismick

Twitter: @SharletWitch

"How do you say 'quitter' in Spanish?"

Twitter: @GiftedAsia

Twitter: @murderbirv

Twitter: @citehchris

Twitter: @mushr00mbabe

NBC / Twitter: @Whotfismick

Twitter: @jimmyoutsold

Twitter: @ZorayaBlack_

Twitter: @lyssanotlocated

Twitter: @MOTHERMAGE

Twitter: @buffys

"my second order would be sending you to hell"

NBC / Twitter: @gracecamille_

Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.