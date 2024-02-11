21 Hilarious Tweets From Just This Weekend
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
Be sure to give these users a follow, too, if you liked their tweets!
“I work well under pressure”me under pressure: pic.twitter.com/CWPAvtkcrd
— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) February 8, 2024
@kaylanicolejones / Twitter: @invis4yo
when you pass someone to see if they look as stupid as they drive pic.twitter.com/2eDBm5iHqn
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 10, 2024
Nintendo / Twitter: @Whotfismick
“Stop being paranoid, nobody can tell you’re high”Me: pic.twitter.com/rbQvQYe3Kj
— Carla GuginHeaux (@bingomilf) February 9, 2024
Me during halftime: pic.twitter.com/d4iAUBGNbh
— Lurker Vandross (@_AuntieLee) February 9, 2024
@timmmaybryant / Twitter: @_AuntieLee
She really embodies health ledger’s joker in this in a way I don’t think anyone else has https://t.co/4qi5kNHnI0
— Liv (@Liv_Agar) February 10, 2024
starting a job you were begging for pic.twitter.com/pRSTr70s7E
— ✰ (@yagamisdead) February 10, 2024
Columbia Pictures / Twitter: @yagamisdead
no one:gay people complimenting each other: pic.twitter.com/xwTrEZNuNo
— ☆ fairy of twt ☆ 💋 (@abdulaiiiiiiii) February 10, 2024
HBO / Twitter: @abdulaiiiiiiii
me when i hear justin bieber start singing somebody to love during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/notssCduk8
— Karina (@ka_fza) February 11, 2024
when you finally text everyone back but they respond right away pic.twitter.com/CQ8qETe0bh
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 10, 2024
ABC / Twitter: @Whotfismick
wtf is wrong with Duolingo lmao pic.twitter.com/TiPwoDjhST
— 🕯️☕️ (@SharletWitch) February 10, 2024
Duo lingo be like: “We noticed you haven’t done a Spanish lesson in days so you better count your fcking days pendeja” lmaooo
— Lady on the Moon (@GiftedAsia) February 10, 2024
i love butter on toast pic.twitter.com/bcjw2266WD
— regular birv (@murderbirv) February 8, 2024
i dont think i would be compatible with someone who doesn’t have twitter i feel they would lack a certain je ne sais quoi(mental illness)
— Chris (@citehchris) February 10, 2024
just seen a tiktok where this girl asked her bf for pads with wings so he got her pads & 36 chicken wings 💀
— kait ⛅️ (@mushr00mbabe) February 9, 2024
me leaving my house at 8:10 hoping I make it to work by 8:00 pic.twitter.com/nYTTy4GMXo
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 8, 2024
NBC / Twitter: @Whotfismick
having gay roommates is so unserious because i just texted mine that we have a LEAK and he asked if it was training season by dua lipa… NO BITCH THE WALLS ARE DETERIORATING pic.twitter.com/hf9PoqLnVr
— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 9, 2024
I love that pregnant in Spanish is embarazzada cos it is very embarrassing.
— ZORAYA (only account) (@ZorayaBlack_) February 9, 2024
him: are you stupid??me: pic.twitter.com/TNBT4WyB7j
— lyssa (@lyssanotlocated) February 9, 2024
my patna said cranberry juice taste like it don’t wanna be wet and i am literally in tears
— MOTHER (@MOTHERMAGE) February 10, 2024
— ໊ (@buffys) February 9, 2024
https://t.co/auJhZ4dylu pic.twitter.com/ZX1aIj2jft
— Grace (@gracecamille_) February 8, 2024
NBC / Twitter: @gracecamille_
Like reading funny weekend tweets? Read more of them here.