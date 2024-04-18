Fun in the Car: The Best Car Toys for Kids with Autism



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



If you didn't know, April is Autism Acceptance Month. Led by the Autism Society, the month is dedicated to cultivating acceptance and bringing awareness to those with autism. Since 2013 the presence of sensory sensitivities has been used to help diagnose autism. Research has suggested that sensory-focused toys can provide children with a way to develop their senses in a safe and natural environment using play. Perhaps more importantly, toys are simply fun.

Last year around this time our parent company Hearst donated over $22 million in grants to organizations including Autism Speaks. Here at Road & Track, we've assembled a list of car-related toys specifically for kids with sensory sensitivities. From fun sounds and colors to puzzles that will allow your child to organize and express their creativity, here is a list of our favorite car-related toys for the budding auto enthusiast with autism.

More Car Toys: Best RC Cars for Kids | Great Toys for Car-Loving Kids | Gifts for Kids Who Love Cars





Things To Consider

Sensory Features

Choose toys that engage multiple senses and provide different tactile, visual, auditory, and proprioceptive experiences. Look for toys with interesting textures, bright colors, soothing sounds, or distinctive shapes that can stimulate and engage the child's sensory processing.

Safety and Durability

Prioritize toys that are durable, non-toxic, and free from small parts or choking hazards. Ensure that the toys are sturdy enough to withstand rough handling and play while also being safe for the child to use independently.

Educational Value

Choose toys that promote learning, creativity, and skill development. Look for toys that encourage problem-solving, imaginative play, social interaction, and motor-skills development, such as building sets, art supplies, pretend-play props, or sensory tools.

Best Car Toys for Kids with Autism

Line Up Sensory Toys Playset

The Line Up Playset is perfect for kids who love to line up or sort things. The set features 20 cars made from quality metal including Jeeps, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans. The cars come in five distinct colors and the set includes a fold-up parking lot and line-up strips, giving your child a challenging new way to line up their toys. Additionally, the set comes with a carrying case and number stickers so kids can line up by numbers.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now Line Up Sensory Toys Playset amazon.com $27.99 Amazon

Light Up Transparent Sensory Car

This car from ArtCreativty offers a dazzling array of lights, colors, and sounds while giving your child several ways to play. The three-mode power switch allows the car to be completely off, illuminate the lights only, or jump into motion along with its lights. Once the car is in motion, the Bump N' Go Mechanism allows it to stay in motion by changing directions when it comes in contact with a barrier.

If you don't think the shape of this car will get your little one going, maybe they'll like the transparent sensory race car, SUV, train, or plane.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now Light Up Transparent Sensory Car amazon.com $12.79 Amazon

Magnetic Build-a-Car Toy Play Set

The Magnetic Build-a-Car set encourages imaginative play thanks to its 11 distinct pieces that are made to form six different vehicles: a coupe, sedan, pickup, crew cab truck, sporty SUV, and standard SUV. The large magnetic pieces snap together easily providing a durable play experience that's also safe.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now Magnetic Build-a-Car Toy Play Set amazon.com $21.99 Amazon

Wooden Stack & Count Parking Garage

Melissa & Doug is a brand known for nicely made wooden toys for young children. The Stack & Count Parking Garage is great for kids who like to sort and stack. The garage comes with 10 wooden cars in distinct colors and a bonus Scratch Art Mini-Pad. The garage itself features a color-coordinated sliding counter that helps stimulate mathematical thinking.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now Wooden Stack & Count Parking Garage amazon.com $29.99 Amazon

Stainless Steel Mini Sprockets Chain Toy

We've probably all seen or even fidgetted with a fidget spinner. The little gadgets are great for those living with ADHD, ADD, OCD, and autism. Our car brains love this gear-shaped spinner, so if your kid is anything like us, theirs probably will too. It's made from stainless steel and uses two silent bearings to provide a smooth fidgeting experience.



Recommended for children ages five and up.

Shop Now Stainless Steel Mini Sprockets Chain Toy walmart.com $13.49 Amazon

Fidget Toys Light Up Game

We like this toy for its four-in-one nature. Inside its cool Lamborghini-inspired bodywork, this toy houses an interactive game with four distinct modes that will keep your child engaged with activities that can enhance sensory stimulation. Memory, scoring, multiplayer, and the challenging breakthrough modes all provide different ways to play.

The materials are durable, and it's just the right size to fit comfortably in a child's hands. It's available in several colors, and because it's made with those with sensory processing sensitivity in mind, the sound can be disabled.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now Fidget Toys Light Up Game amazon.com $11.99 Amazon

30 Piece Race Car Track

Your child can design and build their own racetrack with this 30-piece set from PicassoTiles. The colorful pieces can be assembled in numerous ways, giving your child a chance to exercise their creativity. It also comes with two battery-powered trucks that race around the track for your child to watch. The chunky pieces are made from eco-friendly BPA-free materials.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now 30 Piece Race Car Track amazon.com $32.99 Amazon

Take Apart Racing Car with Electric Screwdriver

Another great toy for the aspiring mechanic who loves disassembling and reassembling things. The 26-piece kit includes a plastic battery-powered screwdriver, a separate body and chassis, wheels, spoilers, and all the screws you need to put it all together. Once its all together, the engine becomes a button that activates lights and engine sounds.

Recommended for children ages three and up.

Shop Now Take Apart Racing Car with Electric Screwdriver amazon.com $22.98 Amazon

Screwdriver Board Set

As someone who dabbles in wrenching on my own cars, I know all too well the satisfaction that comes with turning some bolts. For your aspiring mechanic, the Screwdriver Board Set will allow them to indulge that feeling. The board is made from natural wood and the screwdriver, hex key, and wrench are lightweight and have a textured grip. Your child can engage by removing and installing the seven different style screws while practicing hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.

Recommended for children up to three years.

Shop Now Screwdriver Board Set amazon.com $17.90 Amazon

FAQ

What are sensory toys for kids with autism?

Sensory toys for kids with autism are specially designed toys that aim to engage and stimulate the senses of kids on the autism spectrum, including sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste. These toys help children with autism explore and interact with their environment in a safe and therapeutic manner.

How can I ensure the safety of toys for my child?

Choose toys that are age appropriate, durable, non-toxic, and free from small parts or choking hazards. Check for safety certifications and read product labels carefully to ensure compliance with safety standards. Supervise children during playtime and inspect toys regularly for signs of wear or damage.

Are sensory toys suitable for all children?

While sensory toys can benefit many children, they may be especially helpful for children with sensory processing challenges, autism, ADHD, anxiety, or other developmental or sensory-related conditions. However, it's essential to consider each child's individual needs, preferences, and sensitivities when selecting sensory toys.

UrsaHoogle - Getty Images

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like electric bikes, traction boards, wiper blades, and even ice scrapers and radar detectors. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

getty images

You Might Also Like