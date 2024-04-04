Fully Custom Luxury Ranges Elevate Culinary Trends in the Kitchen

Over the last few decades, the kitchen has become the focal point of the contemporary lifestyle, and more and more people have embraced culinary skills as a favored pursuit. It’s a gathering space where we spend ever-increasing time with family and friends, so it’s hardly surprising that we pay attention to new directions in kitchen style. In 2024 those trends include statement ranges that combine utility with elegance, unusual colors like gunmetal black, and the ability to design appliances, including stoves, for one’s precise needs. For those who envision the perfect setting and equipment for their cooking, there’s L’Atelier Paris Haute Design, providing fully customizable, luxury kitchen ranges of the highest quality.

Inspired by its vineyard estate in Bordeaux, this American brand offers French ranges, which are generally renowned for their tradition of classic design for exquisite cuisine. L’Atelier Paris Haute Design handcrafts its ranges to an owner’s exact specifications, down to the quarter inch, and, using only the finest materials, offers a stunning array of options in colors, finishes, configurations, and components.

Owners begin by choosing one of two collections: La Provençale evokes the sunlit charm of the south of France and provides cutting-edge technology and sophisticated elegance, while La Grande Cuisine Professionnelle is, as the name suggests, a professional system for ambitious home chefs, with an even larger cooking surface and additional heating power. There are also three style possibilities: Le Contemporain, Le Transitionnel, Le Classique—each designed to complement the overall look of your kitchen.

Finally, you can complete your personalized range with lighter colors like cream and pearl to deep hues like eggplant, royal blue, or black; various heating elements (gas, electric, induction); and other amenities such as various ovens, drawers, hoods, griddles, pasta cookers, and more.

L’Atelier Paris Haute Design has showrooms in Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, and New York, but to further streamline the process of customization and ensure the highest standards of service and delivery—as well as compliance with UL certification for North America—the company has opened a manufacturing facility in the United States for the American market. The brand continues to source its components from European firms, notably in Germany and France, which are known for their precision and quality, but the new venue allows L’Atelier Paris Haute Design to maintain a full inventory so that parts are readily available for production and service. This reduces lead times for orders or possible repairs and lessens shipping costs for finished ranges, while upholding strict quality control.

This strategic decision is another example of L’Atelier Paris Haute Design’s dedication to providing the finest quality product and service to its customers, who expect nothing but the best.

