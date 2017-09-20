Friend of slain Georgia Tech student: 'If Scout was more gender-conforming, would it have been different?'

Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, 21, was shot and killed on Saturday by campus police. It was the tragic ending to a situation that reportedly began when Schultz called 911 to report that a suspicious individual — who turned out to be Schultz — was lurking around with a knife. The fourth-year student — who identified as transgender, preferred to be called by the pronouns “they” and “them,” was intersex (referring to a variety of conditions in which a person is born with sexual anatomy that doesn’t fit the typical definitions of female or male), and served as the president of the campus Pride Alliance — had apparently attempted suicide in the past and saw this as a new route to ending their life. Several suicide notes were found in the student’s dorm room. But Schultz’s parents have pleaded for answers as to why the shot was ever fired, and a campus vigil held in the student’s honor on Monday turned chaotic, when angry students protested the shooting and several were arrested. In an attempt to learn more about what went wrong in the death of Schultz, Yahoo Lifestyle spoke with Kirby Jackson, 23, of Decatur — a Georgia Tech psychology major, currently on a break from school for personal issues, who was Schultz’s friend. This is her story, as told to Beth Greenfield.

I saw Scout just the week before [the shooting] and everything seemed fine. We played board games, we hung out, we laughed, and everything seemed okay.

There are only so many queer people on campus and we made friends, mostly through mutual friends and similar interests — Dungeons & Dragons, and gaming, activism, political beliefs. We’re both trans, and we’re both pansexual [attracted to all sexes and genders]. So we connected in those ways.

Scout was incredibly ardent and well educated and knew that things could be and should be a certain way, which was really great for talking activism. Scout was always pushing us to be better and to be the best we could be, just in everything. Scout listened too — sometimes argued, but you know how some people argue but they don’t really listen? Scout could listen while still comprehending and understanding, or trying to, at least.

I know Scout had attempted suicide in the past. I’ve attempted in the past as well, so we’d sometimes talk a little about it, but we never had a real heart-to-heart. We were friends — we were more than acquaintances — but not best-best friends.

From having talked a lot with a closer friend, I know Scout had apparently talked about how, if ever attempting suicide again, suicide-by-cop might be easier. So apparently Scout was the one that called police saying there was a threatening person on campus.

Before they did that, they dropped off some stuff for their closest friend — a box of Magic cards — and then went out and had a multitool in their hand. It wasn’t extended, and it was a really shitty multitool too. At a party once I asked to borrow it for the bottle opener and they lent it to me and I had to give it back because I almost broke it and couldn’t open the bottle. But it was metallic and flashy and they had it in their hands and were yelling, “Shoot me,” all the stuff you’ve seen online.

I shouldn’t have watched [the video] but I did. If I were to make a bracket of people getting into one-on-one fights, Scout wouldn’t be a very high seed. How were you threatened by Scout enough to have to kill them?

It’s come out that the cop that pulled the trigger hadn’t undergone any sort of crisis [training], and that has been my biggest thing. Watching the video, they just yell at Scout multiple times, “Put down the weapon! Put down the weapon!” There wasn’t any attempt of like, “Hey listen, we know you’re going through something, we can help you,” none of that. People don’t generally like to be angrily yelled at, people tend to feel threatened when angrily yelled at. It wasn’t helpful for sure.

And then also there were many more armed cops than there were Scouts, and even if Scout couldn’t be talked down, I’m incredibly surprised that the cops couldn’t have wrestled Scout to the ground, or found some nonlethal way of ending that situation. We just found out the officer’s name [on Tuesday], and we still don’t know if they’re suspended or if they’re still working.