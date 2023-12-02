Never scrub your fridge again! These easy-wipe liners are on sale for $1 a pop

When you're in deep-cleaning mode, you probably have all of the usual suspects on your to-do list: Bathroom cabinets? Check. Tile grout? Check. Refrigerator shelves? "Ugh, I'll get to them eventually," you say with an eye roll. We get it — having to remove everything from the fridge, slide each shelf out and go to town with a sponge isn't exactly our idea of the best time, either. Enter: these removable Cyrico Refrigerator Liners, which collect all of that grime so you'll never have to scrub again. Plus, a seven-pack is on sale for $7 at Amazon — just $1 apiece!

Why is it a good deal?

These liners not only save time, they also save effort, and at $1 each (including the on-page coupon), you can't do much better than that! We've never seen them at a price this low, so if you're thinking about adding them to your cart, now would be the time to do so.

Why do I need this?

Not only is having a dirty fridge unsanitary, it can also contribute to unpleasant odors — not exactly appetizing. Unfortunately, many of us don't clean our shelves often enough, which makes sense considering how much of a pain it is. Luckily, placing these liners in your fridge makes maintaining a clean interior a breeze.

Made of food-grade, BPA-free vinyl acetate, Cyrico liners are super easy to wipe down once they start getting dirty. Just apply a bit of dishwashing liquid, rinse and air dry. And since they're non-adhesive, you can swap 'em out without hassle, and their slightly textured surface also helps keep bottles from toppling over and creating more mess. Plus, you can cut them to fit your fridge's dimensions. PS: They're also perfect for lining cabinets and drawers with to help keep everything clean and in place.

In terms of aesthetics, you can either keep things simple by going the clear route or zhuzh it up by opting for the colorful pack. Either way, keeping your fridge spotless just got a whole lot more effortless.

Choose from multicolored or clear versions — either way, these refrigerator liners will become your new best friends. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 2,000 Amazon reviewers love these fridge liners so much, they gave them a perfect five-star rating.

"My family's infamous for spilling food/drink in the fridge and not cleaning it up," wrote one impressed customer. "By the time I get to the spills, I need a Brillo pad to clean it up. These liners are easy to install and do the job of catching spills. Easy cleanup."

"A must!" exclaimed a happy shopper. "These work amazingly. I’ve had them for several months now ... when something leaks or spills, it makes cleanup so very easy. Just pull it out and wash with warm, soapy water — done!"

Another fan wrote, "Loved how easy they were to cut and install. If they were a little curled from shipping, I just grabbed a hair blower and zapped it for a few seconds. They looked so nice that I ordered a second set the same day!"

"Easy to cut when needed for size, easy to clean and they look great in the fridge!" gushed a satisfied user. "The only downside I had was I wish it came with a few more stickers to stick them down, but [the] double-sided tape we had around worked fine for the two more stickers I needed. Would purchase again, though!"

"These make your refrigerator so neat-looking," raved a final reviewer. "Just take them out to wash, or if they just need [to be] wiped off, do that too. I love them. I have a new fridge and want it to stay new-looking! They’re great."

