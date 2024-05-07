Fresno shelter dog caravan is taking animals to even more states

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A caravan made up of the shelter dogs of Fresno and the wider Central Valley has for weeks been taking unwanted animals from Fresno north to Oregon, to both reduce the number of dogs in shelters and bring more potential pets to the Beaver State.

Fresno Furry Friends is the non-profit responsible for taking the dogs. Founder Mona Ahmed every other Friday she loads dogs into a van and takes them out of the state. But now Mona says the sheer number of dogs still needing transport means she is now looking to other states for help.

“I’m planning on going to Nevada, Utah, Washington, and others,” Ahmed said, “because Oregon is getting pretty full with all the dogs we’ve been sending every other week.”

Mona and her team prepare the dogs by getting them tested, finding the fosters to get them out of the shelters, getting the dogs’ health certificates, and preparing the van to take them to out of state.

