Frenchtown history: Tookes Hotel to welcome guests for first time in 40 years as Airbnb

An artist's portrait of the Tookes Hotel at 412 W. Virginia St. The house, built at the turn of the 20th century, provided lodging for black visitors to Tallahassee during the era of segregation.

Frenchtown's Historic Tookes Hotel will welcome guests for the first time since the early 1980s after its fully fledged renovation wraps up: The property will be bookable as an Airbnb by October of this year, according to owner Ron McCoy.

He's the grandson of the hotel's original proprietor, Dorothy Tookes. "The family is just super excited about finally being able to share (the hotel) with the general public, and we think they'll be very pleased," McCoy said.

Only the front, smaller portion of the lodge will be available, however. McCoy says he wants to restore the significantly larger rear segment eventually.

The plan originally was to have both portions restored by opening day, but the plan fell through because it would cost more than $500,000, which is how much funding the project received as a federal infrastructure grant in 2022.

Ron McCoy is leading the renovations for the Tookes Hotel, his grandparents' historic Frenchtown hotel which housed Black luminaries such as Ray Charles, James Baldwin and Lou Rawls.

This means that only two out of the original Tookes Hotel's 11 bedrooms will be bookable when it opens to the public.

One bedroom fits a queen-sized bed and the other takes a full. Each room has a dedicated bathroom, which is not attached but is located close by in the hallway.

There will be a small collection of memorabilia from the hotel's past on display at the front of the building. Additional mementos and vintage art will be used as interior decorations.

Dorothy Nash Tookes greeting guests in front of her hotel after her son's wedding (1958).

A history of being a 'home away from home' for Black travelers

In 1948, Dorothy Nash Tookes sought to open a lodge for Black travelers who were turned away from Tallahassee’s white-only hotels.

Dorothy and her husband James turned their own home into a bed and breakfast. She added three rooms onto the back of her Frenchtown residence and officially opened the Tookes Hotel.

The lodge soon became a bustling community hub and would go on to house Black luminaries such as Ray Charles, James Baldwin and Lou Rawls.

Even after segregation ended, Tookes Hotel was so popular that six more rooms were added during the following decades.

The Tookes Hotel is 3,000 square feet and has 11 bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The building stopped boarding travelers in the early ‘80s, and Dorothy Tookes passed away at 84 in 1988. The home was converted into a halfway house and operated until the very early 2000s.

In 2001, the house was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

“It is important to preserve African-American history because it's been lost,” McCoy said. “We have a treasure right here in the heart of Frenchtown that can be preserved and shared with future residents and the community of Tallahassee.”

The cost of staying in each suite is still to be determined. But, according to McCoy, the price tag will be higher than a traditional Airbnb because it's newly renovated, located in central Tallahassee and is a historic place.

The hotel will be bookable in time for Florida A&M's homecoming on Oct. 28. McCoy said it could open sooner if the restorations finish up earlier than expected.

The Hays-Hood House was restored by architect Mark Tarmey and is the headquarters of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation. It sits on 906 E. Park Avenue in Tallahassee, Florida.

Restorations, renovations still underway

Concept Construction Group and Mark Tarmey of 4M Design Group are the project's contractor and architect, respectively. Both firms have experience restoring historic properties.

In fact, Tarmey specializes in these kind of restorations and renovated Tallahassee's Hays-Hood House, the headquarters of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, on East Park Avenue.

Elihu McCoy standing with another man in front of Tookes Hotel in Frenchtown. The Tookes Hotel was established in 1948 by James and Dorothy Tookes as lodging for African-American travelers visiting segregated Tallahassee. The hotel was located in Frenchtown and remained in operation until the 1980s.

The hotel's roof already has been restored and work on its plumbing and electricity will begin soon. Then the interior walls, ceilings, floor, bathrooms, porches and more will have to be almost fully renovated. The house also has to be repainted.

Landscaping and furnishing is not covered by the project's grant, so it will be paid for out-of-pocket by McCoy. He said himself and his family will choose the hotel's new furniture and try to keep it mostly period appropriate.

Benjamin Taubman is a reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat and is the editor of Florida State University's student newspaper, the FSView and Florida Flambeau. He can be reached at btaubman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on FSU News: Tookes Hotel to welcome guests for first time in 40 years as Airbnb