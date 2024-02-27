This French-Style Cardigan Shacket Looks Designer — Get It for $40

Imagine you're strolling down the streets of Paris, an espresso and croissant in hand, taking in the sights of the Eiffel Tower. While we can't buy you a ticket to France (sorry!), we have a shacket that can make you look (and feel) like you're there. This Parisian-style outer layer combines a cardigan, sweater and jacket into one, making it the perfect transitional weather piece you'll be wearing all spring long. It's ultra-stylish, lightweight, soft and trendy; a.k.a. everything you could possibly want in a shacket!

The cardigan is knit, so it's extra-breathable, and isn't too thick or too thin — it's juuust right! It boasts a button-up front, shirt collar, two patch pockets and a cropped design, all of which give this shacket a unique French flair. There are endless ways to style it depending on the season and the look you're going for, but we love the vibe of this sweater over a tank, high-waist pants and a cute belt... it's the ideal spring 'fit!

Get the Shy Velvet Shacket Sweater Cardigan for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

If it's still freezing cold wherever you are (or if you're already planning next year's winter wardrobe), don't worry — the cardigan can be used as a layer underneath your puffer and can be worn over a long-sleeve top if needed. Just be sure to wear it buttoned all the way up to shield against the wind!

Speaking of which, you can wear this shacket three ways: fully buttoned, half-buttoned or wide open. For a trendy spring or summer outfit, try styling it half-buttoned with a skirt and sneakers. So chic! A cropped design makes it a flattering choice, highlighting the shape of your body in all the best places (especially when worn with wide-leg jeans).

Wear it to brunch, out for a walk, on spring break vacation if you're traveling somewhere in the 50s or 60s weather or even to work! Just as the styling options are endless, so are the suitable occasions. The cardigan comes in seven different colors ranging from vibrant yellow to soft white, so choose whichever fits your style best. (Or, if you're anything like Us, you'll want to grab one of each!)

This shacket has nearly perfect reviews, renowned for its high quality, sturdy construction and skin-friendly material. Note that reviewers recommend ordering a size up, especially if you're going for the oversized aesthetic. It's described as "definitely cropped," so keep that in mind when choosing your new favorite jacket.

Oh, and for the full Parisian feel, don't forget to grab a ham and cheese baguette!

