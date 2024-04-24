A freeze watch is in effect for RI tonight. What to know to protect your plants.

Spring weather in Rhode Island can be tricky. And cruel.

A freeze watch will be in effect tonight Wednesday, April 24, as cold temperatures move in.

Meteorologist Kristie Smith of the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that "the freeze warning will be widespread" throughout parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She added the general temperatures from tonight through tomorrow morning will be between 28-32 degrees.

Experts are saying that those who have planted flowers and fruit trees should be vigilant about their crops tonight, and through tomorrow morning.

"There's definitely a concern for those who have already planted flowers or fruit trees," Smith said.

What parts of Rhode Island will be affected?

The National Weather Service has issues a freeze watch for the areas in blue for April 24, 2024.

Bristol, Newport and Washington county all have a freeze watch.

What parts of Massachusetts have a freeze watch?

The freeze watch is in effect in Massachusetts, specifically, Southern Bristol and Southern Plymouth counties.

How long will this warning last?

Meteorologists stated the freeze watch will last "from late tonight (Wednesday, April 24) through Thursday morning.

How to protect your plants during a freeze warning?

Flowers across Massachusetts and Rhode Island could be in danger tonight with meteorologists calling for a freeze warning.

The National Weather Service in Norton stated that "Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

The Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association offer these tips to gardeners.

Cover plants in the afternoon: "Cover the plants to keep the warmth from the ground in. Drape a sheet of newspaper, a bed sheet, cardboard, plastic sheets or any similar material (the thicker the material, the more protection). Do this in late afternoon for best effect. By dark much of the soil’s warmth has been lost already. Remove the covers in the morning, once the frost has left. This will prevent the plants from overheating during the day."

Water the area before the evening: "Moist soils will help plants stay warmer. If you have an early warning, water the areas thoroughly before evening. The soil will release warmth and moisture around your plants during the night, keep the air a little bit warmer."

What plants need protection from a late freeze?

According to a social media post by Hopkins Hill Nursery in Rhode Island, plants that might be impacted by the cold temperatures include:

Boxwood selections that are flushed and are soft

Roses

Evergreen Euonymus fortunei selections that have flushed and are soft

Japanese Maples that are flushing

Rhododendron in bud color or bloom

Perennials that have gotten an early start including Hosta, Dicentra, Ferns, Corydalis, and any others you may have that look far advanced for your surrounding location.

Pieris in bloom or that are flushing new growth

Heath in bloom

All perennials in bloom that appear to be more advanced than the plants you are seeing in the landscape

All fruit trees or flowering trees with flower buds showing color or have flowers open

All Hydrangea macrophylla selections that are flushing

All annuals and vegetables

