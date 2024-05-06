Free produce distribution at First English Lutheran on May 14

First English Lutheran Church in Mansfield offers a free produce drive-through distribution on the second Tuesday of the month, April through November. The next distribution will be May 14 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The church, 53 Park Ave. W., South Mulberry St., receives more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce for the distribution, which is open to everyone. Participants must show a state ID, driver's license or proof of residence.

First English volunteers will load the produce into vehicles.

For information, call 419-522-0662.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: First English Lutheran in Mansfield plans free produce distribution